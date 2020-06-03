For the past several months our country, state, county, cities and communities have endured the fight against COVID-19, the invisible enemy. This has been a challenging time in exercising our freedoms as Americans and reminded me of the many sacrifices that our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guard and Veterans have made in the process of serving our country.
In a traditional conflict, battle, or war, we know who the enemy is and we know how to fight them and win. With the coronavirus we were not so prepared. We literally had to develop a strategy to defeat this enemy day by day across our great nation. As tragic as this has been, I knew that America would come together once again and prevail. We have been brave, resilient and committed to this fight, just exactly like we would do with a definable enemy force.
As I often heard in my military career, “we won the battle, but not the war.” It is up to us to continue to do the things our leaders ask us to do, to fight the coronavirus. We will eventually get back to our normal way of life, but we must continue to be alert to the lurking invisible enemy that may come back. Now that we know the enemy, let us plan and be prepared for the next battle.
God has blessed us as a nation and people and given us the intelligence and determination to develop treatments, vaccines and protocols to defeat this enemy. We, the people of this country, have made tremendous sacrifices over these past several months, but we can and we will win, with the spirit and drive that make us Americans.
In honor of those that have fought the battle against the coronavirus and for all of us who have endured, let’s show our patriotism on Sunday, June 14th, Flag Day, by flying our American flag proudly!
Flag Day, is observed annually and is a day that commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States that took place in 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
Traditionally, Flag Day is viewed as a time of honor. Our flag of the United States represents freedom and has been an enduring symbol of our country's ideals since its early days; therefore people across the United States use this day to reflect on the foundations of our nation's freedom. We also remember our loyalty to our nation, reaffirm our belief in liberty and justice, and observe our nation's unity. People and organizations may display the American flag at homes and public buildings. The President issues a proclamation each year to call on government officials to display the flag of the United States on all government buildings on Flag Day and to urge US residents to observe Flag Day 2020.
It has been exceptionally challenging times for all of us, but I for one am thankful to our government and leaders for guiding us to success.
We as Americans do not like our freedoms taken away, as we go about our daily lives. These have been unprecedented times that we will hopefully not see again in our lifetime. We have fought the good fight and let us not ever forget the sacrifices made by fellow Americans, family and friends. Let’s continue to pledge our allegiance to each other, our nation and our American flag.
Please feel free to call or stop by my office (Mack Huey - Veteran Service Office) to ask questions and/or discuss your Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits. I am located in the Pontotoc Court House and my phone number is 489-3907.