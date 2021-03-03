I am pleasantly surprised and thankful when I see a new benefit that assists and honors our Veterans. Recently I discovered some excellent programs and discounts that might be of interest and beneficial to our Veteran population here in Pontotoc County.
Mississippi State University (MSU) offers a Veterans Horsemanship Program which is an eight-week, natural horsemanship program, provided free of charge for area service members and Veterans each spring, fall, and early summer. You do not have to be a student at MSU. The MSU horsemanship program recognizes that the bond between horses and humans is inherently healing, emotionally and physically. The horsemanship program is open to anyone who is serving or has served our country in the armed forces.
Participants will choose their own horse; learn about horse behavior, care, grooming, equipment, and natural horsemanship methods. Any level of horse experience is welcome, from beginner to advanced. Participation in this program helps train the horses that you are using so that they can be used for therapeutic riding class by children with disabilities. After each class participants meet and talk about what was learned and how MSU might do things differently. The program also offers volunteering opportunities to help with things at the arena such as getting horses up and feeding, cleaning out stalls, cleaning saddles. Classes meet once weekly and the class sizes are small, two to four in each class. For more information and to sign up please call or email Lori Irvin, Extension Associate, MSU at 662-436-0799 or lirvin@humansci.msstate.edu
The Shades of Green is a discounted resort leased by the United States Department of Defense in the city of Bay Lake, Florida, near Orlando on Walt Disney World property. It is one of five Armed Forces Recreation Centers resorts and a part of the military's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program. Through the Shades of Green “Salute to Our Veterans” program, all military Veterans who have received an honorable discharge have an opportunity to vacation at Shades of Green in 2021. Shades of Green is open with reduced capacity to ensure proper social distancing. Proof of honorable discharge is required with a copy of a current DD-214. Rooms booked with this special promotion will pay the Category 3 rate of $179. Orlando is the center of the theme park universe. It is home to the most popular amusements in the world, and constantly adding new shows, rides, and thrills. No matter how many times you visit Central Florida, you’ll always find new and exciting ways to spend your leisure time. Shades of Green has your tickets to all the action - discounted military tickets that save you and your family money.
Here are just a few benefits of getting your tickets at Shades of Green:
Save up to 12% with military rates and military discounts.
Pay no tax. The price you see is the price you pay
For more information visit the website at https://www.shadesofgreen.org/
I often get questions in regard to Veteran Discounts. I found a good source of information on the internet in regard to the Best Discounts for Veterans in 2021 along with specific instructions to claim the offer.
Veterans can potentially save thousands of dollars per year by taking full advantage of these great discounts from the companies listed on this website.
Discounts can be found on apparel, automobiles, car rentals, computers, education, entertainment, eye wear, insurance, fitness, flowers, food and wine, health, home and garden, jewelry, restaurant, retail, shipping and storage, sporting goods, travel and hotels and wireless and internet. https://vaclaimsinsider.com/best-discounts-for-veterans/
Many of these discount businesses require proof that you are a Veteran by either showing your discharge (DD214), Veterans Health Identification Card, DoD Identification Card for serving service members or retirees, or Drivers License with Vet stamped on it. I can assist in getting you access to these applicable Veteran identification cards.
Your Pontotoc County Veterans Service Office is committed to supporting our Veterans and family members. Please feel free to call or stop by my office (Mack Huey - Veteran Service Office) to ask questions and/or discuss your Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits. I am located in the Pontotoc Court House and my phone number is 489-3907 and email is mackhuey@pontotoccoms.com. My office hours are 8:00-4:30, M-F.