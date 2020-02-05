Over the past several months I had a few Veterans inquire about dental coverage and life insurance options through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The following information is provided in regard to these two programs from the VA Medical Center in Memphis and the VA.GOV website.
The first benefit available to a select few of eligible Veterans is dental treatment with the VA. In order to be treated by a dentist at a VA health care facility in Memphis, a Veteran must have a 100% service connected total and permanent disability rating or have a service connected compensable 10% or greater dental disability/condition or a former prisoner of war. A few other categories exist, but these three are the most prevalent. In essence, not many Veterans in Pontotoc County would meet any of these criteria, but those that do are authorized to seek dental care at the VA Medical Center in Memphis.
The second benefit is more applicable to a larger portion of our Veteran population. This benefit is called the VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP).
The VA selected Delta Dental of California and MetLife to offer private insurance coverage for the VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP). The Department of Veterans Affairs Dental Insurance Reauthorization Act of 2016 extended VADIP until December 31, 2021.
Veterans who are currently enrolled in the VA health care system and beneficiaries and their dependents of the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA (CHAMPVA) can enroll in the program.
VADIP offers eligible individuals the opportunity to purchase discounted dental insurance coverage that includes diagnostic services, preventive services, endodontic and other restorative services, surgical services and emergency services.
Each individual covered by the dental insurance plan must pay the premium for coverage under the dental insurance plan, in addition the cost of any copays. Enrollment is voluntary. Just remember, you must be enrolled in the VA Health Care System before being eligible for this benefit. Multiple plan options allow individuals to select a plan that provides benefits and premiums that meet their dental needs and budget. For additional details call Delta Dental at 1-855-370-3303 or MetLife at 1-888-310-1681 or the following link https://www.va.gov/healthbenefits/vadip/
The following information is provided in regard to military and VA Life Insurance programs:
Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (SGLI) is a low-cost group term life insurance program for Servicemembers. Coverage is automatic for most active duty Servicemembers. Coverage can be extended for up to two years if the Servicemember is totally disabled at separation.
Veterans' Group Life Insurance (VGLI) allows Veterans to convert your SGLI to a civilian program of lifetime renewable term coverage after separation from service. Servicemembers with full-time SGLI coverage are eligible to convert SGLI to VGLI after separation from service.
Family Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (FSGLI) insures spouses and children of Servicemembers with SGLI coverage. Spousal coverage may not exceed the Servicemember's coverage. Dependent children are automatically covered at no charge. Term life insurance coverage is automatically provided to spouses and dependent children of Servicemembers insured under SGLI.
Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI) is an automatic feature of SGLI that provides payments to Servicemembers who suffer losses, such as amputations, blindness, and paraplegia, due to traumatic injuries that occur in service. All Servicemembers insured by SGLI are automatically covered by TSGLI.
Service-Disabled Veterans' Life Insurance (S-DVI) provides life insurance coverage to Veterans who have been given a VA rating for a new service-connected disability in the last two years. Totally disabled Veterans are eligible for free coverage and have the opportunity to purchase additional life insurance. Servicemembers who were released from active duty under other than dishonorable conditions after April 25, 1951, AND have been granted service connection for any disability (even 0 percent) within the last two years, AND are in good health except for any service connected conditions may be eligible. This is the most common form of Life Insurance for Veterans. This insurance is routinely offered once a Veteran becomes disabled through the VA Compensation Claim process.
Veterans' Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI) provides mortgage life insurance protection to disabled Veterans who have been approved for a VA Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grant. VMLI is available to Veterans who received a Specially Adapted Housing Grant (SAH), have title to the home, and have a mortgage on the home.
If you have any questions in regard to this article please give me a call or just stop by the Pontotoc County Veterans Service Office and let’s talk. I am located in the Court House and my phone number is 489-3907.