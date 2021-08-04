The majority of our younger generation will not know why we went to Afghanistan in 2001, almost 20 years ago, that is now history. 9/11 was a tragic day that basically paralyzed our country for a significant period of time – terrorists attacked us on our own American soil. During the September 11 attacks, 2,977 people were killed, 19 hijackers committed murder–suicide, and more than 6,000 others were injured. The immediate deaths included 265 on the four planes, 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon. In short, the United States was certainly justified in invading/occupying Afghanistan and did what we went to do: to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11, to deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden, to degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base from which attacks could be continued against the United States and to train and equip Afghan military and police forces to hold their own. Time will tell if we achieved all of those objectives.
Under the Biden administration all United States combat forces are scheduled to be withdrawn from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021. U.S. forces invaded/occupied Afghanistan in 2001 following the September 11 attacks, with the resulting war becoming the United States’ longest military engagement. On 29 February 2020, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement entitled the “Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan” with provisions including the withdrawal of all regular American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, a Taliban pledge to prevent al-Qaeda from operating in areas under Taliban control, and talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. This agreement was supported by Pakistan, Russia, and China and unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council.
The Trump administration agreed to an initial reduction of its force level from 13,000 to 8,600 by July 2020, followed by a full withdrawal by 1 May 2021 if the Taliban kept its commitments. The Biden administration announced in April 2021 that it would continue the withdrawal, with an expected completion date by 11 September 2021. That timetable was accelerated by US commanders and the vast majority of US troops have already been withdrawn as of last month.
Historically the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan averaged between 15,000 to 25,000 troops until 2009, when violence levels escalated. American troop levels increased that year, even before the Obama administration’s surge of 33,000 troops ordered in an effort to stem Taliban victories. The number of U.S. troops rose above 100,000 for the first in time in August 2010 and remained around that level for the next year.
A total of 2,448 Americans died and 20,722 wounded since 2001. That includes 2,218 service members who died during the original combat mission, known as Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and over 200 who have died since the creation of the training mission, known as Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, at the end of 2014. This does not include the countless combat Veterans who returned and suffer daily from unseen trauma and mental health issues.
Through the end of last year, according to the Pentagon, U.S. military operations in Afghanistan have cost $824.9 billion – $578.5 billion for Operation Enduring Freedom and $246.4 billion for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
The costs of any war are horrific and many have suffered and made great sacrifices; but at the end of the day our Afghanistan Veterans should be very proud of their service to do what our Nation asked them to do. At the direction of our civilian and military leadership US, NATO and government contractors, over the past 20 years, trained literally thousands of Afghan Army and Police Forces, resourced them with the latest weaponry and equipment. Simultaneously, we worked and fought side by side with Afghan forces in the war on terrorism and killed or captured those that would do harm to us in the present and future. Our legacy in Afghanistan should be something for our Service Members and Veterans to be proud of.
For those of you who did not hear recent remarks by President Biden on the drawdown of U.S. forces in Afghanistan here is an excerpt from July 8, 2021 – “I want to recognize the incredible sacrifice and dedication that the U.S. military and civilian personnel, serving alongside our Allies and partners, have made over the last two decades in Afghanistan. I want to honor the significance of what they’ve accomplished and the great personal risk they encountered and the incredible cost to their families: pursuing the terrorist threat in some of the most unforgiving terrain on the planet – and I’ve been almost throughout that entire country; ensuring there hasn’t been another attack on the homeland from Afghanistan for the last 20 years; taking out Bin Laden. I want to thank you all for your service and the dedication to the mission so many of you have given, and to the sacrifices that you and your families have made over the long course of this war. We’ll never forget those who gave the last full measure of devotion for their country in Afghanistan, nor those whose lives have been immeasurably altered by wounds sustained in service to their country. We’re ending America’s longest war, but we’ll always, always honor the bravery of the American patriots who served in it. May God bless you all, and may God protect our troops. Thank you.”
Afghanistan Veterans may be eligible for a broad range of benefits and services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These benefits are codified in Title 38 of the United States Code. Most commonly, Veteran benefits fall into three main categories; Health Benefits, Disability Compensation and/or Pension and Education. The VA strives to understand the unique issues Veterans and their families face. They help you and your eligible dependents obtain other important benefits such as home loan guaranty, life insurance, vocational rehabilitation/employment, burial and memorial benefits for which Veterans are eligible. General eligibility for most VA benefits is based upon discharge from active military service under conditions, other than dishonorable. National Guard and Reserve members, who were activated under Title 10 or Title 32, depending on the length of active service, may also be entitled to certain VA benefits.
If you think you may be eligible or would like to discuss, please call or visit – Mack Huey, County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.