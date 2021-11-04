The wonderful part about living in a small town like Pontotoc is that it allows us to come together as a community during this very special time of year and specifically recognize our Veterans for their service to our Nation. We have a long standing tradition of honoring those who are currently serving and those who were members of our Armed Services and sacrificed so much over the years.
Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, November 11 was "dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as 'Armistice Day.'" As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I Veterans.
In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress -- at the urging of the Veterans service organizations -- amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word "Armistice" and inserting the word "Veterans." With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, November 11 became a day to honor American Veterans of all wars.
In 1968, the Uniforms Holiday Bill ensured three-day weekends for federal employees by celebrating four national holidays on Mondays: Washington's Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Columbus Day. Under this bill, Veterans Day was moved to the fourth Monday of October. Many states did not agree with this decision and continued to celebrate the holiday on its original date. The first Veterans Day under the new law was observed with much confusion on October 25, 1971.
Finally on September 20, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford signed a law which returned the annual observance of Veterans Day to its original date of November 11, beginning in 1978. Since then, the Veterans Day holiday has been observed on November 11.
The Veterans Administration theme for Veterans Day 2021 is centered on the centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Located at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb was initially dedicated by the Army on Armistice Day, November 11, 1921, with the burial of an unknown service member from World War I. Over the past century, additional unknowns have been buried at the Tomb, and the site has become a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning.
The Chamber of Commerce and American Legion will be hosting the Pontotoc Annual Veterans Day celebration on Thursday, 11 November at the Pontotoc Court House/Square.
Prior to the ceremony the Pontotoc High School Beta Club and Student Council will host a free breakfast for Veterans at the Pontotoc Community House at 9:00. Following breakfast Veterans are asked to assemble outside of the Community House to participate in the parade which will begin at 10:30. The parade route will start at the Community House and follow Main Street to the Court House where the ceremony will begin at 11:00.
Our Master of Ceremonies will be LTC Derek Holland, Commander of the Pontotoc American Legion and our honored guest speaker will be Major General (Retired) Augustus L. Collins, Mississippi Army National Guard.
As part of the program we are also very fortunate and thankful to the superintendents and principals for allowing the County and City High School Bands and Choirs to participate, they always add a special touch to the ceremony. We are blessed to have so many talented youth in our communities who are willing to support important holidays like Veterans Day.
We look forward to your attendance in support of our Veterans on this very special recognition day. Come out and support our currently serving military members and our Veterans and thank them for their Service to our Nation.
After the ceremony the American Legion cordially invites all military, Veterans, families and members of our communities out to the American Legion Building on Legion Lane at 12:00 for a free bowl of stew (drive through service only).
For more information please call the Chamber of Commerce or the County Veteran Service Office at 489-5042 or 489-3907.