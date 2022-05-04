The muffled drum's sad roll has beat the Soldier's last tattoo; no more on life's parade shall meet that brave and fallen few. On fame's eternal camping ground, their silent tents are spread, and glory guards, with solemn round, the bivouac of the dead. {Quoted from the “Bivouac Of The Dead, by Theodore O'Hara.”}
Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while in the military service. In observance of Memorial Day, many people visit cemeteries and memorials, and volunteers often place American flags on each grave site at national and local cemeteries. And here in Pontotoc County, we too want to do our part in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The Pontotoc Memorial Day Ceremony will be held this year on Monday 30 May at 10:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc Court Square. Please come join us on the square for this very special day and ceremony. Our planned program will include the pledge of allegiance, national anthem and invocation, followed by remarks from our guest speaker and listing and prayer for the fallen. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and County Veteran Service Office will be coordinating and carrying out the ceremony.
I thought it certainly appropriate to remind us of the history of Memorial Day; certainly a most sacred day and one of remembrance.
Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Major General John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30. It is believed that date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country. The first large observance was held that year at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The ceremonies centered around the mourning-draped veranda of the Arlington mansion, once the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Various Washington officials, including General and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, presided over the ceremonies. After speeches, children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home and members of the GAR made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, reciting prayers and singing hymns.
One of the first local observances occurred in Columbus, MS, April 25, 1866, when a group of women visited a cemetery to decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers who had fallen in battle at Shiloh. Nearby were the graves of Union soldiers, neglected because they were the enemy. Disturbed at the sight of the bare graves, the women placed some of their flowers on those graves, as well. Today, cities in the North and the South claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day in 1866. Both Macon and Columbus, GA, claim the title, as well as Richmond, VA. The village of Boalsburg, PA, claims it began there two years earlier. A stone in a Carbondale, IL, cemetery carries the statement that the first Decoration Day ceremony took place there on April 29, 1866. Carbondale was the wartime home of General Logan. Approximately 25 places have been named in connection with the origin of Memorial Day, many of them in the South where most of the war dead were buried.
Fast forward to 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, NY, the “birthplace” of Memorial Day. There, a ceremony on May 5, 1866, honored local veterans who had fought in the Civil War. Businesses closed and residents flew flags at half-staff. Supporters of Waterloo’s claim say earlier observances in other places were either informal, not community-wide or one-time events. By the end of the 19th century, Memorial Day ceremonies were being held on May 30 throughout the nation. State legislatures passed proclamations designating the day, and the Army and Navy adopted regulations for proper observance at their facilities. It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars.
In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, though it is still often called Decoration Day. It was then also placed on the last Monday in May, as were some other federal holidays. To ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes are never forgotten, in December 2000, the U.S. Congress passed and the president signed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act,” P.L. 106-579, creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance. The commission’s charter is to “encourage the people of the United States to give something back to their country, which provides them so much freedom and opportunity” by encouraging and coordinating commemorations in the United States of Memorial Day and the National Moment of Remembrance.
The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation. As Moment of Remembrance founder Carmella LaSpada states: “It’s a way we can all help put the memorial back in Memorial Day.”
Please join us in remembrance of Memorial Day as our nation's solemn reminder that freedom is never free. It is a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave the last measure of devotion in service of our ideals and in the defense of our nation. On this ceremonious day, we remember the fallen, we pray for a lasting peace among nations, and we honor these guardians of our inalienable rights.
Thank you to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for coordinating and setting up the program. Our Veterans, families and communities appreciate it. The inclement weather location will be the Pavilion located by the Tanglefoot Trail, across from Reeder Farm Supply.
For any questions please call Mack Huey, County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.