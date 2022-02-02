Often times the days come and go, we get caught up in our busy lives and we miss out on something really important. That would probably have happened to me if I was not the guy responsible for the American flags around the court house and town square. On Saturday, December 11th, 2021, by Presidential proclamation, our flags were lowered to half-staff as a sign of respect and mourning in honor of the late Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole.
Simply stated, Senator Bob Dole was a hero. He almost didn't make it to his 22nd birthday, let alone his 98th. More than 75 years ago while on active duty in the hills of Italy during World War II, he was hit by Nazi machine-gun fire. Senator Dole had joined the Army's Enlisted Reserve Corps in 1942 and soon became a Second Lieutenant in the 10th Mountain Division. On April 14, 1945, Dole's "I" Company of the 85th Regiment was attempting to take Hill 913 in their zone when they ran into intense enemy machine gun fire raking a clearing they had to cross. Dole threw a grenade at a machine-gun nest and dove into a foxhole for cover. He then left the safety of his foxhole to save his grievously wounded radio man and, in so doing, was grievously wounded himself.
That one moment reflected the sacrifice in defense of freedom—your freedom, my freedom—that unfolded across Europe and the Pacific in the wake of the attack on Pearl Harbor. That one moment epitomized that high, precious ideal of serving, of giving everything one has to a noble cause greater than oneself—especially in our darkest hours. That moment, that service, honors one who has the courage to put the needs of our nation before self, before politics, before everything else--someone who would give anything for everything we hold dear. He received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star in combat for his unselfish actions.
In his 1988 autobiography he wrote, "I could see my platoon's radioman go down. In the process of pulling him back into the foxhole, I felt a sharp sting in my upper right back."
In a 1998 campaign video Senator Dole describes his wounding graphically: "Some high-explosive bullet entered my right shoulder, fractured my vertebrae in my neck. I saw these things racing in my mind — my parents, my house. I couldn't move my arms, my legs." A medic gave the young lieutenant morphine, and then marked Dole's forehead with an "M" in his own blood. After nine hours on the battlefield before being evacuated to an Army field hospital, Dole was not expected to live. Although Dole himself often made light of his maimed right arm and his hospital stay, recalling his "bedpan promotion" to Captain, in reality his recovery took him through several hospitals, nine operations, and over three years of rehabilitation and recuperation. He learned to write with his left hand and to rely on that arm, since his other could not be used.
Senator Dole joined the U.S. Army in 1942, not long after the attacks on Pearl Harbor and America had entered World War II. His political career began in the 1960s, and he became a major force for the Republican Party for over three decades. He spent time in the U.S. House of Representatives, broke the record as the Senate’s then-longest-serving Republican leader, chaired the Republican National Committee and ran for president three times.
Bob Dole was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his military service and political career. His alma mater, the University of Kansas, later created the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the university.
In 2018, Dole received the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress' highest civilian honor, and in March 2019, was honorarily promoted to Colonel in the U.S. Army.
As one journalist pointed out during Senator Dole's last presidential campaign, Dole neither exploited his disability nor shunned it. Rather, he "folded it into his life" — through establishment of the Dole Foundation to help the disabled, by pushing the Americans With Disabilities Act through Congress, and by aligning himself with the physically impaired.
Bob Dole was one of our county’s most respected statesmen. For more information on this humble servant please read his 2005 published memoir One Soldier’s Story.
Stop by and let me hear your story, you might be surprised what you are eligible for, based on your honorable service. The services provided by the Veteran Service Office in Pontotoc County are free of charge to Veterans, Dependents, Surviving Spouses and Family Members. My contact information is Mack Huey, 662-489-3907, Veteran Service Officer located in the Court House.