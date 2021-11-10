At noon on Tuesday (Nov. 9) organizers of Thursday’s Veterans Day parade and celebration in Pontotoc announced venue and parade changes because of increased chances of rainy weather on Veterans Day.
Pontotoc County Veterans Service Officer Mack Huey contacted the Progress office and said the Veterans Day program will now be held at the Pontotoc Agri-Center beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 11. The parade which was originally scheduled through downtown Pontotoc at 10:30 a.m. Thursday has been cancelled.
“Originally we had planned to watch the weather and make a call late Wednesday, but now they’re calling for rain Wednesday night and greater chances throughout the day on Thursday,” Huey said. “We just decided to go ahead and call off the parade and change the venue from the court square to the Agri-Center. We didn’t want to risk getting the word out late Wednesday or Thursday morning because it’s difficult to notify everyone on short notice.”
“We’re still having the same program, including the bands and choirs and speaker. But now it will definitely be at the Agri-Center.”
Huey said Thursday's Veterans Day festivities will still begin that day with a breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Pontotoc Community House hosted by the Pontotoc High School Student Council and BETA Club. All veterans and their family members are invited.
The Veterans Day guest speaker will be Major General (MG) Augustus L. Collins, U.S. Army (Ret.). General Collins is currently the Chief Executive Officer of MINACT, Inc., a leading workforce training, development and management corporation, headquartered in Jackson, MS.
Prior to being appointed to his current position, Collins served for more than 35 years in the United States Army and the Army National Guard, including tours as the Director of Mobilization Forces, U.S. Army Forces Command, the Commander of the 155th Separate Armored Brigade in the Iraqi Theater of Operations and his final position as the Adjutant General for the Mississippi National Guard.
Collins initially retired from the Army in 2007 and was appointed as Commissioner, Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Commission. However, in January 2012 Governor Bryant requested that he be recalled from military retirement and was appointed as the Adjutant General for the Mississippi National Guard. He served in that position until his retirement in August 2016.
General Collins currently serves on the Board of Directors for Huntington Ingalls Industries. He is the immediate Past President for the board of directors for the University of Mississippi Alumni Association and serves on the board of directors of Friends of Mississippi Veterans. He previously served on the board of directors of the National Guard Association of the United States and is a former member of the Governor’s Commission on Physical Fitness and Sports.
General Collins has been the recipient of many awards and decorations to include the Distinguished Service Medal; the Legion of Merit (with OLC); the Champion of Justice Award, presented by the Mississippi Center of Justice (2019); Trailblazer and Forerunner Award, presented by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., (2019); Top 25 Most Influential African American in Mississippi (2018); the Distinguished Citizen Award, presented by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., (2016); and the Whitney M. Young Service Award, presented by the Boy Scouts of America (2014). General Collins is also an inductee into the Alumni Halls of Fame at the University of Mississippi, Northeast Mississippi Junior College, and the Mississippi Military Academy’s Officer Candidate School.
General Collins earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi, a Master of Business Administration from Jackson State University, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. He has also completed studies at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard Business School.
General Collins and his wife Debra reside in Madison, Mississippi
The theme for Veterans Day 2021 is centered on the centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Located at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb was initially dedicated by the Army on Armistice Day, November 11, 1921, with the burial of an unknown service member from World War I.
Over the past century additional unknowns have been buried at the Tomb and the site has become a people's memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning.
The service will include patriotic songs performed by the Pontotoc High School band (Director Sarah Todd), the North Pontotoc High School Band (Director Cody Roberts) and the South Pontotoc High School Band (Director Barrett Gray).
The North Pontotoc Viking Voices (Director Dena Holley) and the South Pontotoc Elementary School Choir (Director Jacee Hopkins) will also sing.
"Veterans Day is a day for celebrating and honoring those who are currently serving and those who have served," Huey said. "It's a joyous day of celebration, singing and bands performing."
"We're going to reserve and move the reading of the names of veterans who have passed this past year to the special Memorial Day celebration in May, when we will honor those who have died in war and made the ultimate sacrifice to their country."
The Veterans Day master of ceremonies will be LTC Derek Holland, Commander, American Legion Post 16.
Striking of the Eleventh Hour will be performed by Mack Huey, 2nd Vice Commander, American Legion Post 16.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples will give a welcoming address, followed by the invocation by Steve Bramlett, Chaplain, American Legion Post 16.
The presentation of colors will be carried out by SGT Cody Osborn and SGT Jason Woodward, Honor Guard.
Jerry Bell, Adjutant, American Legion Post 16 will lead in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The North Pontotoc Band will perform the National Anthem followed by the Posting of Colors.
All three bands will perform their songs followed by the choirs’ performances.
At the conclusion of General Collins’ remarks, Taps will be performed by Pontotoc High School band member Juan Ramirez. Closing remarks will be by LTC Holland.
Huey added that everyone is invited to the annual American Legion stew after the program. The meal this year will be a drive thru only event at the American Legion building on Legion Lane (located behind Wendy's).
"We're excited to be returning to a full Veterans Day celebration this year and we invite everyone to come out and honor our veterans and celebrate America," Huey encouraged.