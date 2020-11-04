Because of coronavirus concerns, next Wednesday’s (November 11) Veterans Day recognition in Pontotoc will not include the parade, bands, singing performances and guest speaker, but the sacrifice and service of our veterans will be honored.
Pontotoc County Veterans Service Officer Mack Huey said Veterans Day 2020 is especially significant this year.
"President Trump signed the 75th Anniversary of World War II Commemoration Act and the main focus of the Act is to thank and honor Veterans of WWII, to educate the public about the history of WWII, to pay tribute to the contributions made on the home front by the people of the United States, to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of our allies and remember the Holocaust and the allied forces who liberated the concentration camps."
Huey said Veterans Day, November 11, is a celebration to honor America's Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
"Every year we recognize the men and women who have served in our armed forces. While Memorial Day is aimed at honoring the men and women who died while fighting in an active war, or who died due to injuries sustained during wartime, Veterans Day is a time to celebrate all Veterans - both living and deceased - whether they served during war or peacetime."
Huey said the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion will hold a wreath laying commemoration at the Memorial Monument on the Pontotoc Court Square at 11:00 a.m. on Veterans Day.
The Chamber of Commerce, with the assistance of some or our community youth, will be placing American Flags for display around the court square to honor our Military and Veterans.
“In addition, we will be honoring our Pontotoc Veterans who proudly served with a special feature in the Pontotoc Progress on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020."
"Also, as with our long standing tradition the American Legion cordially invites all Military Service Members, Veterans and families of our communities out to the American Legion, on Legion Lane, for a free cup of stew beginning at 12:00 on the 11th of November. In the interest of safety we will have a drive-through service to ensure the appropriate social distancing and precautions are taken."
"Honoring our Veterans and families is of utmost importance and Pontotoc always does an excellent job for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, but due to the restrictions of COVID 19 we do not want to risk the safety our Veterans, their loved ones, or any participant from our communities. Hopefully next year we can have a complete program to include the bands, choirs, parade and breakfast to recognize our Veterans."
For more information please call the Chamber of Commerce or the County Veteran Service Office at 489-5042 or 489-3907.