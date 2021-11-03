Pontotoc will host its annual Veterans Day Parade and Celebration on Thursday, November 11, at 11 a.m. on the Pontotoc Court Square.
Pontotoc County Veterans Service Officer Mack Huey said Veterans Day festivities will begin that day with a breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Pontotoc Community House hosted by the Pontotoc High School Student Council and BETA Club. All veterans and their family members are invited.
The Veterans Day Parade will begin lining up at 10 a.m. in the Pontotoc Junior High School parking lot. At 10:30 a.m. the parade will step off and proceed down Main Street to the Pontotoc Court Square.
The Veterans Day ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Major General (MG) Augustus L. Collins, U.S. Army (Ret.). General Collins is currently the Chief Executive Officer of MINACT, Inc., a leading workforce training, development and management corporation, headquartered in Jackson, MS.
General Collins served for more than 35 years in the U.S. Army and the National Guard.
The theme for Veterans Day 2021 is centered on the centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Located at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb was initially dedicated by the Army on Armistice Day, November 11, 1921, with the burial of an unknown service member from World War I.
Over the past century additional unknowns have been buried at the Tomb and the site has become a people's memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning.
The service will include patriotic songs performed by the Pontotoc High School band, the North Pontotoc High School Band and the South Pontotoc High School Band.
The North Pontotoc Viking Voices and the South Pontotoc Elementary School Choir will also sing.
"Veterans Day is a day for celebrating and honoring those who are currently serving and those who have served," Huey said. "It's a joyous day of celebration, singing and bands performing."
"We're going to reserve and move the reading of the names of veterans who have passed this past year to the special Memorial Day celebration in May, when we will honor those who have died in war and made the ultimate sacrifice to their country."
Huey added that everyone is invited to the annual American Legion stew after the program. The meal this year will be a drive thru only event at the American Legion building on Legion Lane (located behind Wendy's).
"We're excited to be returning to a full Veterans Day celebration this year and we invite everyone to come out and honor our veterans and celebrate America," Huey encouraged.