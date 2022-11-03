The Chamber of Commerce and American Legion will be hosting the Pontotoc Annual Veterans Day celebration on Friday, 11 November at the Pontotoc Court House/Square. The theme for this year is “Honoring All Who Served.”
For the first time in several years, we are having a full blown Veterans Day event and look forward to your attendance. Prior to the ceremony the Pontotoc High School Beta Club and Student Council will host a free breakfast for Veterans at the Pontotoc Community House starting at 9:00. Following breakfast Veterans are asked to assemble outside of the Community House to participate in the parade which will begin at 10:30. The parade route will start at the Community House and follow Main Street to the Court House where the ceremony will begin at 11:00.
Our Master of Ceremonies this year will be LTC Derek Holland, Commander of the Pontotoc American Legion. Our honored guest speaker will be Lee Sewell, US Army, and Vietnam Veteran. We very much look forward to his remarks.
As part of the program, we are also very fortunate and thankful to the superintendents and principals for allowing the County and City High School Bands and Choirs to participate, they always add a special touch to the ceremony. We are blessed to have so many talented children and youth in our communities who are willing to support important holidays like Veterans Day. In addition, we are happy to have cadets from the Tupelo High School Junior ROTC program participating in the ceremony with posting of our National Colors.
We look forward to your attendance in support of our Veterans on this very special recognition day. Come out and support our currently serving military members and Veterans and thank them for their Service to our Nation.
As with our long-standing tradition, after the ceremony the American Legion cordially invites all military, Veterans, families, and members of our communities out to the American Legion Building on Legion Lane at 12:00 for a free bowl of stew. The American Legion Auxiliary will be assisting in serving inside the Legion Hall this year and they will also be having a cake auction which is always a lot of fun.
The inclement weather location will be the Pontotoc County Agri-Center.
For more information, please call the Chamber of Commerce or the County Veteran Service Office at 489-5042 or 489-3907.
