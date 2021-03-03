It’s no hassle, easy as pie, and veterans need only to call or stop by in order to make sure they’re getting all the benefits they deserve. That was the message Veterans Service Officer Col. Mack Huey delivered to a small crowd at Pontotoc American Legion Post 16 last Thursday.
Veterans often don’t realize the extent of the benefits to which they’re entitled, and they only need to ask in order to find out, Huey said.
“Sometimes the hardest part for veterans is just asking, or reaching out, and I’m here to make sure we get them all the help they’ve earned,” said Huey.
Huey is a decorated and experienced veteran himself. He’s a 30-year vet who served as a brigadier general in Iraq. He’s also a Pontotoc County native and has a heart for local vets.
Veterans most commonly ask about health and disability benefits, as well as about nursing home care and burial expenses, Huey said.
Many veterans drive to Memphis to the VA Hospital for care. In order to become eligible for this care, veterans can visit the Memphis office or stop by Huey’s office in the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
Veterans need to bring their DD214 (Discharge), current Medicare and supplement cards, and income figures previous calendar year, along with a listing of out of pocket medical expenses for previous calendar year.
If the Memphis trip is a hardship, veterans might get a referral and visit the community-based outpatient clinic in Tupelo.
Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system can receive care for minor injuries and illnesses at the following clinics:
RedMed, 12 Brookes Crossing, Pontotoc, MS 38863, (662) 489-4044
MedPlus Urgent Clinic, 874 Barnes Crossing Rd Tupelo, MS 38804
(662) 841-0002
RedMed, 188 Starlyn Ave., New Albany, MS 38652 (662) 486-2700
Med Plus Urgent Clinic, 529 S Fourth St., Baldwyn, MS 38824
(662) 365-2222
RedMed, 1902B Jackson Ave. W., Oxford, MS 38655-4206 (662) 234-6464
Med Plus Urgent Clinic, 1801 Jackson Ave. W, STE B104, Oxford, MS
38655-4461 (662) 841-0002
Contact Col. Mack Huey at (662) 489-3907 or mackhuey@pontotoccoms.com