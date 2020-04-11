The fight against coronavirus has been likened to a war—some have even referred to it as “World War C”—and it looks like wartime Victory Gardens are making a comeback. Today, the goals are different but the interest in growing a little (or a lot) of your own food is still the same! Let’s talk about planting a Victory Garden in 2020.
Vegetables were the largest crop followed by fruits and herb gardens. About one-third of the vegetables grown during World War II came from Victory Gardens.
The Victory Garden was made of easy-to-grow crops, including fresh vegetables in season as well as root crops and hardier crops that could be stored during the winter. Here’s a sampling.
STARTING A VICTORY GARDEN
Here are a few first steps to do right now:
- Choose a location that gets at least 6 hours of sun a day.
- In planning your garden, grow what you eat. Don’t bother with turnips if no one in the family likes them.
- In addition to choosing the right location, here are a few tips that will help you grow your best veggies yet:
- Space your crops properly. For example, corn needs a lot of space and can overshadow shorter vegetables. Plants set too close together compete for sunlight, water, and nutrition; are more susceptible to disease and pests; and fail to mature. Pay attention to the spacing guidance on seed packets and plant tabs.
- Use high-quality seeds. Seed packets are less expensive than individual plants, but if seeds don’t germinate, your money—and time—are wasted. A few extra cents spent in spring for that year’s seeds will pay off in higher yields at harvesttime.
- Water properly. Watering your plants the correct amount—neither too much nor too little—will give them the best chance at producing well-formed, mature vegetables.
- Plant and harvest at the right time, not too early or too late. Every vegetable has its own planting dates so be sure to check the seed packet.
- The vegetables suggested below are common, productive plants that are relatively easy to grow. It would be wise to contact your state’s Cooperative Extension Service to find out what plants grow best in your area, and when the best time for planting them is. Think about what you like to eat as well as what’s difficult to find in a grocery store or farmers’ market.
- Tomatoes, Zucchini squash, Peppers, Cabbage, Bush beans, Lettuce, Beets, Carrots, Chard, Radishes and don’t forget to plant marigolds to discourage pests. See the the old farmers almanac online for more information.