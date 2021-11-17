ECRU- The North Pontotoc Vikings held things close in the first half, but a strongly disciplined, hard-grinding Ingomar team surged toward the end of game, capturing a road win at Ecru on Nov. 11, 70-40.
Adin Johnson poured in a game-leading 25 points for the Falcons.
The Viking men led the contest at halftime, 24-22, but the Falcons crashed the offensive boards hard in the third and fourth periods, getting second-shot opportunities and making the best of them. The Falcons outscored the Vikings 48-16 in the second half.
Kyle Robertson and Adin Johnson added early baskets for the Falcons before North Pontotoc’s Nash Guerin knifed in, across the lane, nailing a runner to bring the Norsemen closer, at 8-5. Jordan Pitts' jumper, two of his team-leading 13 points, put North ahead 9-8.
Ingomar’s Braydon Tillery snatched down a fierce offensive rebound and put it back for a score. North’s Aiden Tatum answered on the opposite end, putting back an offensive rebound. Ingomar led 13-11 at the end of the first period.
The Vikings moved the ball crisply in the second period, Eli Baker gathered a loose ball and got it ahead to Pitts for a score. Ingomar’s Joseph Petty blocked a Viking shot. Going the other way, Ingomar’s Sam Huffstatler made a leaping shot over a Viking defender, drawing a foul and converting the plus-one.
North’s Nash Guerin made a nifty scoop shot then snapped a quick pass inside to Joseph Spratt for a score just before the half.
Ingomar’s Kyle Robertson muscled inside for a bucket early in the third, part of his 13-point performance. Johnson hesitated then ducked under a Viking defender and nailed a jumper.
D.J. Beard put back an offensive rebound, then Beard gathered another offensive board and found Johnson slicing in for a score and 34-25 Falcon lead.
Ingomar carried a 36-29 lead into the final frame.
Twelve of Johnson’s 25 points came in the fourth period, with Brayden Bell adding 10 second-half points as the Falcons pulled away in the end.
North Pontotoc Coach Chris Parman said his Norsemen played hard.
"I was extremely proud of our guys," said Parman. "Of course you'd rather get the win, but for them to play defense like they did, and play as hard as they do, it's not hard to be proud of them. I feel like we've improved in every game and hopefully we'll continue."
The Vikings lost at Thrasher on Nov. 12. Thier record was 2-5. They travel to Pine Grove on Friday.
Girls
Ingomar’s Cadie Jo Byrd scored a game-high 22 points, and Macie Phifer added 21, as the Lady Falcons soared over their Hwy. 15 rival North Pontotoc Lady Vikings on Thursday, 79-42.
Byrd rained down six 3-pointers in the win.
The Lady Norsemen played scrappy and pressed hard. Late in the first period, Kierra Green tied up a Lady Falcon offensive player, forcing a jump ball that led to a North possession and score. Ingomar senior Camleigh Ball kicked the ball out to Lindsey Dillard breaking inside for a bucket, and the Lady Falcons led 18-4.
North’s Emma Burk drove into the lane then kicked out to Lana McCord for a short jumper. Ingomar led 22-6 at the end of the first period.
Early in the second, Byrd worked herself open in the corner and drained a 3-pointer, and soon drained another for a 37-10 Ingomar lead.
Burk raced in for a layup off a steal for North, then Kiara Shelly knifed in for a score, inching the Lady Vikings closer, at 16-40. Both teams converted free-throws on a double-technical foul, and Ingomar carried a 45-18 lead into intermission.
North’s Gracie Corley played a tough game, and scored twice early in the third period. A pair of scores from Ingomar’s Daylen Grisham late in the third gave the Lady Falcons a comfortable 56-28 lead headed into the final frame.
Break-away buckets from Kiara Shelly and Mackenzie Beaty gave the Lady Vikings 42, but Ingomar held on for the decisive win.
Lady Vikings Coach Rob Browning said the experience of playing a perennial powerhouse like Ingomar was good for his girls.
"I thought the girls played hard," said Browning, after his fifth game skippering the Lady Vikings since coming to Ecru from Myrtle. "Experience verses inexperience would sum up that game. We will learn from it and be better because of it."
The Lady Vikings were 4-3 on the season, after a win at Thrasher on Nov. 12. Next up is a trip to Pine Grove on Friday.