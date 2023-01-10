The North Pontotoc Vikings’ soccer team suffered their first division loss of the season in a double overtime showdown at Corinth last night (Monday, Jan. 9), 5-4. The Vikings previously defeated Corinth 2-0 in Ecru (Dec. 1), so they still hold a 1 goal differential advantage over the Warriors on the season.
The game was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, an outcome that North’s coach, Travis Little said, could have been avoided.
“We had our chances, had some open shots, but just couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Little. “We possessed the ball for the majority of the game, but Corinth played 9 behind the ball, and we couldn’t score in regulation.”
Each team scored on goal in the first 10 minutes of overtime, forcing a second OT. That meant penalty kicks. David Tovar, Tripp Little, and Mason Beaman all made good on their kicks in the second OT, but so did Corinth, so the game went to sudden death.
Both North Pontotoc and Corinth missed their sudden death penalty kicks in the first round, then North missed in the second, and Corinth hit.
Little said that North is still technically in first place, because of the 1 goal differential, but his seniors were particularly disappointed with the loss, because they badly wanted to go undefeated in division and to hold onto sole first place.
“I told them that everything is still in front of us,” said Little, adding that they had important division games remaining: Tishomingo County (Jan. 12), Senatobia (Jan. 14), New Albany (Jan. 19).
