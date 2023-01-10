The North Pontotoc Vikings’ soccer team suffered their first division loss of the season in a double overtime showdown at Corinth last night (Monday, Jan. 9), 5-4. The Vikings previously defeated Corinth 2-0 in Ecru (Dec. 1), so they still hold a 1 goal differential advantage over the Warriors on the season.

