North Pontotoc tennis went 2-1 last week, falling to New Albany and winning convincingly against Bruce and Belmont.
On Monday the Vikings fell 7-0 to Division 1-4A foe New Albany, the 4A powerhouse of North Mississippi.
On Tuesday they took on Bruce, bouncing back to defeat the Trojans 5-2. Lizzy White won 6-1, 6-0 at girls singles. Jake Hall and Ethan Robertson were 6-0, 6-1 winners at number one boys doubles, and Christian Najera and Jalil Jimenez won 6-1, 6-0 at number two boys doubles.
On the girls doubles courts, Navaeh Hopkins and Cam Thomas beat their opponents in shutdown fashion 6-0, 6-0. At mixed doubles Kailyn Lott and Mitch McCord won 6-4, 6-0.
On Thursday the Vikings rolled to 6-1 win over Belmont. Weston Crouch picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alex King in boys singles. In boys doubles, Jake Hall and Ethan Robertson won 6-1, 6-1 over Brayen Hastings and Easton Underwood, while Jalil Jimenez and Christian Najera defeated Dalton Brandon and Trace Russell 6-3, 6-1.
In girls doubles, Navaeh Hopkins and Cam Thomas topped Rylie Kellum and Aubrey Jenkns 6-1, 6-0, and Lydia Hill and Jennifer Watson beat Anna Claire Credille and Stacy Cox 6-2, 6-3. At mixed doubles, Kailyn Lott and Mitch McCord cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Selena Rodriguez and Gael Rodriguez.