The North Pontotoc Vikings continued their outstanding sophomore season in wrestling, defeating four teams, in two meets, to improve to 8-0 on the season. Results were as follows:
North Pontotoc / Lewisburg Dual Meet, Dec. 13
Team Score - North 43 Lewisburg 33
106 lbs - Carson Hale won by pin; 113 - Levi Gooch lost by pin; 120 - Brayden Thompson lost by pin; 126 - Luke Hale lost by pin; 132 - Eli Sheffield won by decision 10-3; 138 - Cooper Warren lost by decision 7-9; 145 - Layeson Tutor lost by pin; 152 - Jayce Youngblood won by pin; 160 - Landon Ward won by decision 10-0; 170 - Eli Carwyle won by pin; 182 - Blake McGloflin won by pin; 195 - Frank Stark won by pin; 220 - Bryce Rainer lost by pin; 285 - Caleb Davis won by pin.
"Great effort by our guys to get a big win over a very good Lewisburg team," said Coach Bob Rainer.
Overall Score on Dec. 15: North Pontotoc 84 Starkville 0
106 lbs - Carson Hale won by forfeit; 113 - Levi Gooch won by forfeit; 120 - Aiden Bates won by forfeit; 126 - Luke Hale won by pin; 132 - Eli Sheffield won by forfeit; 138 - Cooper Warren won by forfeit; 145 - Layeson Tutor won by pin; 152 - Jayce Youngblood won by pin; 160 - Landon Ward won by pin; 170 - Eli Carwyle won by forfeit; 182 - Blake McGloflin won by pin; 195 - Frank Stark won by pin; 220 - Bryce Rainer won by pin; 285 - Caleb Davis won by forfeit.
Overall Score: North Pontotoc 78 Tupelo 6
106 lbs - Carson Hale won by pin; 113 - Levi Gooch won by pin; 120 - Ayden Bates lost by pin; 126 - Luke Hale won by pin; 132 - Eli Sheffield won by pin; 138 - Cooper Warren won by pin; 145 - Layeson Tutor won by forfeit; 152 - Jayce Youngblood won by pin; 160 - Landon Ward won by pin; 170 - Eli Carwyle won by pin; 182 - Blake McGloflin won by pin; 195 - Frank Stark won by pin; 220 - Bryce Rainer won by pin; 285 - Caleb Davis won by pin.
