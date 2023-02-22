wrestling seven

North Pontotoc wrestler Frank Stark throws an opponent in a win during the North Half Championships, held at North Pontotoc, on Feb. 14. The Vikings were crowned North Half Champs, and followed that with a 4th place team showing in state competition on Feb. 18. Individual champsionships will be held this weekend, Feb. 24-25, at St. Andrews in Ridgeland. Stark is one of five North Pontotoc wrestlers, including Cooper Warren, Landon Ward, Eli Carwyle, and Blake McGloflin, who were North Half Individual Champions. 

 Photo by Whitney Robbins

In just thier second season, the North Pontotoc wrestling team has captured the North Half Championship. 

galen.holley@djournal.com

