North Pontotoc wrestler Frank Stark throws an opponent in a win during the North Half Championships, held at North Pontotoc, on Feb. 14. The Vikings were crowned North Half Champs, and followed that with a 4th place team showing in state competition on Feb. 18. Individual champsionships will be held this weekend, Feb. 24-25, at St. Andrews in Ridgeland. Stark is one of five North Pontotoc wrestlers, including Cooper Warren, Landon Ward, Eli Carwyle, and Blake McGloflin, who were North Half Individual Champions.
In just thier second season, the North Pontotoc wrestling team has captured the North Half Championship.
The Vikings continued their stellar season by winning the event, which they hosted, on Feb. 14, and continuing with a fourth place finish at the Team State Champsionship, held at the Mississippi School for the Blind, on Feb. 18.
The Individual Championships will be held Friday and Saturday at St. Andrews in Ridgeland.
North had an extraordinary run this season, going 10-0 in the regular season.
At the North Half Individual Championships, held in Tupelo on Feb. 11, North took first place and five North Pontotoc wrestlers were crowned North Half Champs. Those wrestlers included Cooper Warren, Landon Ward, Eli Carwyle, Blake McGloflin, and Frank Stark. No wrestler finished lower than third.
Coach Bob Rainer said his men showed heart and determination.
“The wrestlers did what they’ve done all year. They performed, and they did a really good job,” said Rainer, who, along with Coach Steve Keasler, had skippered the North boys on this extraordinary run.
This is only the second year North Pontotoc has had a wrestling team. Coach Rainer said he was ecstatic about the boys’ performance.
“It fits us,” said Rainer. “Wrestling is a tough, hard-nosed sport, and that’s the kind of kids we’ve got. A lot of them work away from the mat. They play football. They’re on the powerlifting team. They’re willing to put in the time and effort to get better, and they’re tough. They enjoy it. They’ve bought into it. The parents have been great. Anything I’ve needed, I’ve asked for and got. They’re there, and they come out en masse, wherever we’re at, to support us.”
Other results from the North Half Individual Championship in Tupelo on Feb. 11 included:
Carson Hale, 2nd; Levi Gooch, 3rd; Aiden Bates, 3rd; Luke Hale, 2nd; Bryce Rainer, 2nd; Caleb Davis, 2nd; Cooper Warren, 1st; Eli Sheffield, 2nd.
South Pontotoc’s Reid Jones won the North Half Championship in the 145 lbs. division.
Among North's many stellar performers this season has been Landon Ward. He is 26-0, including a 4-0 showing at the individual championships on Feb. 18. He's the top ranked 152 lb wrestler in the state going into the indiviual meet this weekend.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&