North Pontotoc got its 2019 cross country season underway on Saturday at the Myrtle Invitational.
The girls finished eighth overall and fourth in 4A, while Viking boys finished ninth place overall and fifth place in Class 4A.
Liz Tovar came in 25th place overall and fourth place among 4A competitors to lead the girls. She was followed by Anna Thomas, Mallory Robinson, Hope Culpepper, Lily Tacker, Katlynn McCollum and Kailey Coker.
The top seven boys were Jake Hall, Christian Nagera, Jace Russell, Mason Bramlett, Austin Davis, Frank Stark and Colby Boyd.
North's junior high boys came in fifth place overall. Daniel Crotwell was the top runner with a 29th place showing. He was followed by Caleb Pitts, Hunter Hufstatler, Tripp Little, Brayen Brown, Mason Beaman and Weston Carwyle.