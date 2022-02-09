A botched dunk attempt by the Mooreville Troopers in the closing seconds last Tuesday let North Pontotoc’s Eli Baker come within an eyelash of tying the game, which would have capped an 18-point comeback by the Vikings.
The Troopers led 66-63 as the last seconds ticked down. They had a clean breakaway, and an easy layup would have sealed the deal. When the dunk attempt ricocheted off the rim, the Vikings gathered the loose ball and quickly got it downcourt to Eli Baker, who had caught fire in the second half, gashing the Troopers with 18 of his game high 29 points.
As the clock hit double zeros, Baker wheeled and released a 3-point attempt that, for a breathless moment, looked dead-on, but a lunging, desperate Trooper defender got a fingertip on it, and the shot missed by inches. In fairness, it was a non-division game for the 6-14, 0-7 Troopers, so for a kid to try a dunk late in the season was understandable. Boys will be boys. It’s just a game. You have to have fun.
The Vikings themselves have had a tough season. Their last win was a home victory over Hatley on Nov. 15. They came out scrapping on Tuesday in eastern Lee County, and they very nearly snatched away a game that, as late as the end of the third quarter, looked out of reach.
The game started slowly. Neither team scored until 5 minutes remained in the first quarter.
Scores from Baker and teammate Joseph Spratt, (who scored 14 on the night, the only other Viking in double digits) pushed the Norsemen out to a 9-7 lead. An offensive putback by Mooreville’s Dathan Timms notched the contest at 9 headed into the second frame.
Nash Guerin pulled down a rebound and took it coast-to-coast, weaving among defenders to give the Vikings 17. In a rather embarrassing play, Mooreville caught the Vikings napping on a loose ball, and with three, crisp passes they scored an easy bucket. As North entered the bonus, Baker made good on a pair of free-throws, and soon afterwards the Vikings caught a technical foul, allowing Mason McMillian, who led Mooreville with 22 points, to convert a pair of gimme points from the stripe.
North’s Aiden Tatum swatted away a Trooper shot on a breakaway, and a 3-pointer from Baker brought the Vikings to within 9, at 33-24, going into the break.
Mooreville’s Jacob Scott nailed a 3-pointer out of the gate to start the third. Baker continued to conduct the Viking offense, driving in and dishing to a teammate, then getting open for a jumper, and following that with yet another 3-pointer from 10’clock on the dial, pulling the Norsemen closer at 38-29.
McMillan kicked out to teammate Luke Carpenter for a 3-pointer for Mooreville, then McMillian made the prettiest move of the night, spinning in the lane and leaning in for a pair. That ended the third quarter with the Troopers up comfortably, 53-35.
Baker showed off some stop-and-go shiftiness, launching laterally for an 8-footer. Spratt went up strong for a hard-contested layup, then followed the power move with a nifty, soft-touch runner.
Dathan Timms threw down a dunk for the Troopers, then North’s Nic Burchfield busted one of his signature deep 3-pointers. He followed that with another with 1:18 remaining. All of a sudden, it was a 5-point game, at 65-60.
Spratt hit a pair of clutch free-throws down the stretch, but the Troopers hung on–by their fingernails–for the win.
On Thursday, Coach Chris Parman applauded the level of athleticism in northeast Mississippi and said that steady improvement is the key to success for any program.
"Eli (Baker) played one of his best games of the season, and we made some shots down the stretch, and, if you do that, you can beat any team," said Parman, about the Mooreville game. He reflected upon the season as a whole. "There are so many college athletes in this area, and the level of competition is high. We put forth a solid effort this season, and we have a lot of keys players returning."