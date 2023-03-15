Cam Abbott

North Pontotoc's Cam Abbott prepares at the plate in the Vikings' 10-2 loss to Pontotoc on March 7. The Vikings and Warriors split the week's series, with North Pontotoc winning at Pontotoc last Friday, a game in which Abbott pitched a complete game shutout. 

 By Jonathan Wise

ECRU- The Pontotoc Warriors jumped on top early and stayed in control on their way to a 10-2 Division 2-4A road win over rival North Pontotoc last Tuesday. Later in the week the Vikings would bounce back with a hard fought victory to split the week’s games.

