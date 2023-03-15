ECRU- The Pontotoc Warriors jumped on top early and stayed in control on their way to a 10-2 Division 2-4A road win over rival North Pontotoc last Tuesday. Later in the week the Vikings would bounce back with a hard fought victory to split the week’s games.
PHS’s Corbyn Clayton drew a walk to lead off the game. Miller Finn then hit a ground ball and reached on an error, putting two on for Jon Robert Carnes. Carnes proceeded to blast a 3-run home run to left field. Jabari Farr then made it back-to-back dingers when he drove a pitch over the right field wall to make it 4-0.
After two outs, Hunter Huffstatler singled for North in the bottom of the 1st. Cam Abbott walked, and Cayson Capwell followed with an RBI single. Riley Caygle walked to load the bases, but Carnes, the Pontotoc starter, got a strikeout to end the inning.
Braxton Whiteside walked to start things off for Pontotoc in the 3rd inning. A ground ball off the bat of Jackson Williams resulted in an error and runners on first and third. Hayden Kyle laid down a bunt, which allowed Whiteside to score when he slid under a tag on a close play at home. Luke Blanchard reached on a bunt single, moving courtesy runner Parker Heatherly to third. Heatherly came home on a sacrifice fly from Clayton to push the lead to 6-1.
The Vikings had an opportunity to get some momentum in the bottom half of the frame. Abbott belted a solo homer to left field. Capwell walked, followed by a single from Caygle. Jack Cummings then drew a walk to load the bases with one out. However, North would leave the bases loaded for the second time when Carnes fanned the next two batters to preserve the four-run advantage.
Finn and Farr drew walks in the Warrior 4th. Finn advanced to third on a wild pitch and raced home when the throw went into left field. Later in the inning Farr scored via a fielder’s choice on a ground ball from Jack Sansing, extending the lead to 8-2.
Carnes stranded four more Vikings on base in the 4th and 5th innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts. Garrett Pound finished out the game on the mound with two scoreless innings in which all outs came via strikeout.
Pontotoc added two more runs in the top of the 7th when Finn drew a bases-loaded walk and Carnes had an RBI sacrifice fly.
The Vikings actually outhit Pontotoc but left 14 men on base and gave up four unearned runs.
On Friday night the Vikings traveled to Pontotoc and came away with a 2-0 win. It was a pitcher’s duel between North’s Cam Abbott and the Warriors’ Garrett Pound. Abbott tossed a complete game shutout, surrendering a mere two hits and striking out 10. Pound allowed only four hits and struck out 12, but the Vikings were able to push across lone runs in both the 5th and 6th innings. Riley Caygle led off the 5th with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Abbott. Eli Patterson hit a double in the 6th and scored on a two-out error. The Warriors gave themselves a chance by loading the bases in the bottom of the 7th, but they came away empty.
The Vikings are 3-3 (1-1) and the Warriors are 5-3 (1-1)
