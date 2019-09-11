MOOREVILLE- North Pontotoc's cross country teams battled through a hot, muggy morning at the Mooreville Invitational on Saturday. The varsity girls finished in sixth place, with the boys coming in seventh. The junior high boys finished fourth.
Liz Tovar paced the girls by coming in 14th (23:51). She was followed by Anna Thomas, Mallory Robinson, Hope Culpepper, Katlynn McCollum, Lily Tacker and Maly Fitts.
The top seven varsity boys runners were Dylan Herring, Jake Hall, Christian Najera, Mason Bramlett, Austin Davis, Jace Russell and Frank Stark.
Caleb Pitts led the junior high boys with a 19th place finish. Coming in behind him were Daniel Crotwell (27th), Brayen Brown, Tripp Little, Weston Carwyle and Adrian Vega.
"Most everyone's time was better or stayed the same even with the heat," said North Pontotoc coach Marley Russell. "I am very proud of the hard work they have been putting in. I know their times will get better the more races we do. We have really got to work on pushing ourselves at those times we start slowing our pace."