ECRU– North Pontotoc scored six goals in the first half and dominated Tishomingo County from the start to win 7-0 last Monday. Gavin Dyer led the Vikings with three goals. Sam Franco scored two goals, and Luis Guerrero and Erick Gonzalez scored a goal each.
“I thought we played well. We possessed the ball, which is something that I really wanted them to do; possess and pass the ball more to create more looks for us,” said North Pontotoc coach Donnie Sellers.
Sam Franco gave North a 1-0 lead early on, and a few minutes later Gavin Dyer found the back of the net as well to make it 2-0. North had control of the ball for most of the first half and took a lot of shots at the goal. Franco and Dyer both missed twice halfway through the first half, but found a way to score again in the 24th and 26th minutes to make it 4-0. Dyer picked up a hat trick in the 30th minute, taking it in on his own from midfield to extend North’s lead to 5-0. Luis Guerrero placed a nice drop shot in the 35th minute to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead at halftime. Erick Gonzalez added a goal for North to make it 7-0 in the 61st minute, and the game was called.
“I thought Gavin and Sam played really well tonight,” said coach Sellers. “Erick finally got him a goal. He has come so close to scoring this season, so it was good for him to get one and maybe it will open things up for him the rest of the year.”