OXFORD– North Pontotoc defeated Holly Springs 21-0 in a two quarter scrimmage Saturday in the first game of the Oxford Jamboree. North’s rushing attack was on full display against the Hawks, as the Vikings rushed 21 times for 91 yards and a score. Sophomore quarterback T.J. Polk completed 4 of 5 passes for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns. The first year starter also rushed for a touchdown.
“It was good to play against someone else and see our guys compete; and I thought they competed hard,” said Vikings head coach Andy Crotwell. “I thought that T.J. ran the offense well. We didn’t ask him to do a whole lot, but he executed what we asked him to do really well.”
The Vikings’ defense forced a punt on the Hawks' first drive, and North went to work on the ground. Running back Raquan Booth and quarterback T.J. Polk racked up 65 yards, and Polk finished off the Vikings' first drive with a 13-yard touchdown with 3:46 left in the first quarter. Holly Springs wound up near the red zone with under a minute left. The Hawks threw a jump ball as time expired in the first quarter, but it was defended well by defensive back Jordan Pitts.
On the first drive of the second quarter the Vikings took to the air. Polk found Tyler Ford wide open for a 28-yard gain to get North across midfield. Two plays later Polk found Ford wide open again for a 41-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead with 8:36 remaining in the scrimmage.
North’s defense benefited from the Hawks' third bad snap of the game, and Holly Springs found themselves with another three and out. They had 18 total yards due to three bad snaps that resulted in 59 lost yards. On the opening play of the next drive, Polk hit Hayes Malone for a 27-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 and finish off the Hawks.
“Defensively I thought we ran to the ball hard,” said coach Crotwell. “We are still trying to find the right combination on the defensive line, and I thought the linebacker and secondary play was pretty good.”
T.J. Polk had 48 rushing yards, and Raquan Booth finished with 37 yards on the ground for the Vikings. Tyler Ford led North with 2 receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. North finished with 187 total yards of offense.
The Vikings will open the season at home against Saltillo Friday at 7:00 p.m.