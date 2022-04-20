The North Pontotoc Vikings came into last week’s division series with New Albany needing a win to secure a playoff spot. The Vikings and Bulldogs met up in New Albany on Tuesday night for game one. The game started and immediately New Albany took control. New Albany hitters found success against Viking southpaw Reece Kentner early as they scored three runs in the home half of the first inning.
The big hit for New Albany came on a 2-2 count to Cole Roberts, New Albany’s left fielder. Roberts punched the ball through the left-center ally, with bases loaded, for an early 2-0 lead. New Albany would strike for one more run in the bottom of the first to hold a 3-0 lead headed into the top of the second inning.
The Vikings exploded for six runs in the inning. The game was halted due to weather on Tuesday evening and was resumed on Thursday.
Game one "part two" saw the Viking start in the top of the second inning with bases loaded and two outs in the frame.
The game was tied at 3-3 at the weather delay and the Vikings would pick up exactly where they left off, scoring three more before new Bulldog pitcher Ethan Conlee was able to get the Bulldogs back to the dugout.
Viking hitters showed great discipline at the plate, being very selective and working deep into several counts, which lead to New Albany errors. The Vikings were able to capitalize on those mistakes, as Michael Anderson and Kaylor Kirby led Viking hitters, each with doubles in the second inning, accounting for three of the six Viking runs. Tyler Pickens added another RBI for the Vikings in the seventh, as North tacked on an insurance run to make the final score 7-4.
Kentner worked seven innings throwing 134 pitches, 75 for strikes and allowing only six walks. The Vikings totaled seven runs on just six hits and committed two errors on the night. New Albany would total four runs on just two hits given up and also had two errors.
The Vikings with the win secured the number three seed in division 2-4a behind division leading Ripley and division runner up Pontotoc. North Pontotoc finished just ahead of South Pontotoc which claimed the fourth seed after being swept by Pontotoc in the final division series of the season. North Pontotoc will travel to Corinth on Friday to face the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs in a best of three series.