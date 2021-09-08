Ecru – North Pontotoc (1-1) opened the season with a strong defensive effort and needed a late game score to knockoff a talented Charleston team 18-12 last Friday night. Winn Navarette caught Reece Kentner’s pass for a 69-yard go ahead touchdown with a minute left. Navarette finished with six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown; all in the second half. The Vikings defense finished with four sacks, three tackles for loss, they forced a fumble, had two fumble recoveries and forced three turnover on downs.
“I felt like we made a couple of position moves defensively that made us a lot sharper, we put Leyton Walker out on the edge, he is one of our playmakers, and he did well out there,” said North Head Coach Andy Crotwell. “The defense pursued the ball well, their effort level was high, they are a really focused group and are demanding of themselves and it showed tonight.”
Charleston (0-1) scored on their first drive to take a 6-0 lead. Leyton Walker forced a fumble that was recovered by Jordan Pitts later in the quarter but the Vikings couldn’t turn it into points. Tate Ellis and Frank Stark sacked Tigers quarterback Rod O’Bannon and forced a punt but the Vikings offense continued shooting itself in the foot with penalties and struggled to get things going. They finished with 54-yards of offense and were down 6-0 at halftime.
“I told them before the game that Charleston is a talented, well coached bunch and we would have to be sharp and our conditioning would pay off for us in the second half and it did,” said coach Crotwell, “offensively we have a lot of new faces in different places and some experience in others that carried us tonight and probably will continued to carry us until we can get other guys feeling more comfortable playing on Friday nights.”
Junior wide receiver Winn Navarette, and junior quarterback Reece Kentner carried the load the rest of the way. The duo connected four times on the Vikings opening drive of the second half for 62 yards and Kentner stuck it in the end zone on a 4-yard run to tie the game at 6-6. The game would remain tied until the fourth quarter.
Charleston turned the ball over on downs to open the fourth quarter. Michael Anderson caught a 76-yard pass from Kentner to get the ball into the red zone for the Vikings. Kentner found Navarrete a few plays later for a 10-yard gain to the three yard line and Kentner scored again from 3-yards away for his second rushing touchdown of the game to give North a 12-6 lead. Charleston responded on their next possession to tie the game at 12-12 but the Vikings had an answer for the Tigers as Kentner found a wide open Navarette for a 69-yard go ahead touchdown.