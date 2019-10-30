BLUE MOUNTAIN- North Pontotoc cross country had a solid day at the Region 1-4A Championship meet at Blue Mountain College on Thursday, with the girls finishing third and the boys fifth.
North produced a pair of All-Region 1-4A performers. Sophomore Liz Tovar finished fifth with a time of 22:48 to make the All-Region Team for the fourth consecutive year. Dylan Herring finished 11th in 19:34 to earn All-Region honors for the second consecutive season.
Anna Thomas finished 18th and Mallory Robinson 21st for the girls. Behind them were Maly Fitts, Kailey Coker, Lindy Holley and Katlynn McCollum.
Austin Davis came in 21st for the boys. The remainder of the top seven boys were Frank Stark, Tyler Carter, Mason Bramlett, Aaron Akers and Jalil Jiminez