North Pontotoc cross country had another solid day at the South Pontotoc Invitational on Saturday.
The Viking varsity boys finished in 5th place and first among the three 4A programs in the field. The varsity girls finished sixth overall.
North's top seven boys were Dylan Herring, who came in 23rd (19:15), Frank Stark, Austin Davis, Jace Russell, Tyler Carter, Mason Bramlett and Christian Najera.
Liz Tovar finished 12th to lead the girls, followed by Anna Thomas (26th), Mallory Robinson, Katlynn McCollum, Maly Fitts, Lindy Holley and Kailey Coker.
Caleb Pitts was 21st in the junior high boys race. Behind him were Brayden Brown (30th), Tripp Little and Daniel Crotwell.
"I was very pleased with how everyone ran, and 5 (Herring, Tovar, Thomas, Pitts and Brown) finished as a top finisher," said North Pontotoc coach Marley Russell. "Our boys went in with a goal to beat all the 4A schools, and we did that.
"I think every one is progressing very good right now. So far almost everyone's time is getting better or they are off by a few seconds. We are still pushing ourselves during practice to get those times better before division and the state meet. What I admire most about my kids is how they support each other and push each other at the same time."