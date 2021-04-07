North Pontotoc tennis continued to play well last week, notching victories over Kossuth and division foe Ripley.
Last Monday North traveled to take on Kossuth, winning 5-2 over the Aggies. Colton Boyd was the victor by forfeit at the boys singles spot, while Lizzy White won handily at girls singles.
In boys doubles, Weston Crouch and Jacob Tidwell shut out Wyatt Willhite and Tres Jones 6-0, 6-0, while Adrian Vega and Jalil Jimenez won 6-0, 6-1 over Jay Bowers and Tristan Bowen.
Girls doubles team Nevaeh Hopkins and Cam Thomas beat Katelyn Barnnell and Rachel Rany 6-2, 6-0.
In Thursday’s home match against the Ripley Tigers, North rolled to 7-0 win. In boys singles Weston Crouch clinched a hard fought victory, taking the first set 6-2, dropping the second by the same score, and winning a 10-8 tiebreaker. Lizzy White did not drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 girls singles win.
At boys doubles Jake Hall and Ethan Robertson picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win, while Christian
On the girls doubles courts, Rachael Nanney and Lydia Hill won resoundingly 6-0, 6-0, with Nevaeh Hopkins and Cam Thomas also winning 6-0, 6-0.
At mixed doubles Kailyn Lott and Mitch McCord beat their opponents 6-1, 6-2.
The Vikings have won their last four matches since a loss to New Albany on March 22.
“I think, even though we lost, that we gained a lot of confidence playing well against a much better team in New Albany,” said North Pontotoc head coach Jeremy Lytal. “It certainly helped them lock in a little more every match, and they began to limit their own mistakes. We struggled getting to play early in the season with the weather, and I have a ton of young athletes in their 1st year to play tennis, so a combination of getting to play a bunch of matches in a row and the confidence of playing better in each of those matches has a lot to do with the success they are having.”
The Division 1-4A Tournament is set for Tuesday in New Albany, where North’s players will try to punch tickets to the state tournament. Lytal said girls singles and mixed doubles in particular are set up well to potentially qualify.
“Mixed (Kailyn Lott and Mitch McCord) are looking at the two seed, and girls singles (Lizzy White) is also looking at the two seed heading into division tournament. I’m very proud of the work those two courts put in to have a great chance at making the state tournament and reaching goals they set at the beginning of the season.”