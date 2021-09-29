NETTLETON - Friday night North Pontotoc (1-2) travelled to Monroe County to face-off against the Nettleton Tigers, who celebrated homecoming festivities before kickoff. Once the game kicked off, both teams provided plenty of fireworks on the gridiron. Nettleton opened the game with a quick strike--just 59 seconds in--when quarterback Ty Walton fired a long touchdown pass to a wide open receiver to jump out to an early 6-0 lead. The extra point was wide right.
The Vikings responded with a solid drive led by quarterback Reece Kentner and Michael Anderson. Kentner completed a pass to Winn Navarette to move the ball to midfield. Then, the running game got going, with Kentner and Anderson grinding out a long drive, ending with Anderson going the last yard for the score. The PAT was no good.
Nettleton wasted little time regaining the lead, as the deep pass play was open. Walton hit Zavian Dilworth for a 65-yard TD with 5:48 to go in the first quarter. The PAT was good and Nettleton went up 13-6.
The Vikings started their next drive at the 25, with 5:43 to go in the first quarter.
After a couple of running plays by Kentner and Anderson, Kentner connected with Navarette for a 55-yard TD strike with 3:38 remaining in the opening frame. Romero added the PAT was good and the game was knotted at 13 all.
The two teams traded punts to end the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, it was Nettleton’s quarterback, Walton, finding Anterion Venson for a 72-yard TD pass, putting the Tigers up 20-13, after the PAT.
The Vikings next drive ended when a Kentner pass was picked off at the 9 by the Nettleton cornerback Adam Adkins. The Viking defense held, aided by two Nettleton penalties, and the Tigers were forced to punt. North Pontotoc’s Aiden Tatum blocked the punt, and the Vikings were in business with first and goal on the 9 yard-line. Two plays later, Anderson banged his way through the Tiger defense, tying the game at 20. Nettleton responded with a score to take a 27-20 lead into the locker room.
The Vikings received the second-half kickoff but their drive stalled, and Nettleton was able to flip the field with good position.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to find the end zone, as a 23-yard pass play and a 27-yard run by Zavian Dilworth put Nettleton up 34-20 with 9:34 remaining in the third.
North again answered with a 25-yard touchdown throw from Kentner to Tyler Pickens. Coach Andy Crotwell said that Pickens had been banged up and couldn't play last week against Amory, but his performance against Nettleton showed he was back strong and ready to play. Pickens ended the night with four receptions for 111 yards, and two receiving touchdowns, to lead all Viking receivers.
With Nettleton leading 34-27, the Vikings would march down the field and tie the game 34-34 with a Kentner TD run with just over 2 minutes to go in the third. The Vikings needed a big play and the special teams once again delivered. After a Viking punt to the Tigers to start the fourth quarter, the Nettleton punt returner muffed the kick and North’s Jordan “Bubba” Pitts recovered at midfield. Coach Crotwell said that this was a momentum changer for his squad and was proud of how they capitalized on the turnover. The Vikings would drive 60 yards and use up 4 minutes of game time as, once again, Kentner connected with Pickens for a 20-yard fade route in the end zone to close out the scoring 41-34.
Reece Kentner ended the game 18-33 passing for 353 yards. The junior rushed for 92 yards and accounted for 5 touchdowns. Michael Anderson had a great night running the football, as Crotwell said, “Michael is just such a physical runner, he seems to thrive on the big hits.”
The Vikings now begin preparation for division play in region 2-4A on the road against the Ripley Tigers. “We expect to face a well prepared athletic team this week” said Crotwell. Ripley returns almost all their roster from a year ago and Coach Perry Lyles will have his men ready to play.