Holden header

North Pontotoc senior Holden Little heads in a goal on Saturday to put the Vikings up 2-0 over Richland with just minutes to play in the second half.  North held on for the win and a chance to face Corinth in the North Half finals, tentatively set for Tuesday, at 5:30, in Ecru. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

FLOWOOD- The North Pontotoc Vikings bested last year’s 4A state champs, the Richland Rangers on Saturday, taking a 2-0 victory to advance to the North Half championship.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you