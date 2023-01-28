FLOWOOD- The North Pontotoc Vikings bested last year’s 4A state champs, the Richland Rangers on Saturday, taking a 2-0 victory to advance to the North Half championship.
The Vikings will play Corinth (already their familiar opponent in 1-4A), who defeated New Albany in overtime on Saturday 3-2, for the right to vie for the North Half.
The game is tentatively set for Tuesday at 5:30 at North Pontotoc.
North defeated Corinth in Ecru on Dec. 1, 2-0. They lost to the Warriors on Jan. 9 in Corinth.
Seniors Luis Guerrero and Holden Little scored goals for the Vikings in Saturday’s win.
Picking up action in the early going Saturday, Holden Little got a decent look but missed high with a shot at 36:40. Richland sophomore Gavin Myers played well, and he missed a shot wide right at 34:40. The Rangers possessed the ball well within the goal box at 32:40, and made several unsuccessful attempts to score until Tripp Little eventually kicked the ball clear, ending the immanent scoring threat, at 32:40
Guerrero’s goal came at 31:40 of the first half.
The Rangers got good penetration into the Viking defense at the 26 minute mark, and Myers, with another athletic attempt, missed a header.
Viking goalie Ayden Ellis blocked a Ranger shot off a corner kick, and the ensuing Viking push saw North get within striking distance, but Richland goalie Jordan Jones made a nice save. Soon afterward, North’s David Tovar tried to head a shot into the goal, but Jones again saved the point, this time deflecting the ball up and over the net. Jones again blocked a strong Tovar shot at the 13:10 mark.
Myers launched another near miss for the Rangers, and just before halftime, the combination of Holden Little, to Eric Gonzalez, back to Little very nearly scored, but came up just short.
Ellis made another crucial save for the Vikings early in the second half. On the other end, Tovar just missed a good attempt, wide right. Richland sophomore Charles Williams narrowly missed a strong kick, off a fast drive, as the shot sailed wide right at 8:15.
Little’s goal came under the five-minute mark, when he broke away and launched a header into the net, on a dead run, to seal the win.
Afterwards, Coach Travis Little praised the effort of his players, along with support of the strong crowd that made the three-hour trip to Northwest Rankin High School, and said much of the credit went to assistant coach and girl’s guru Josh Harlow.
“Coach watched a lot of game film, and had them figured out, and came up with a great plan,” said Little, as the players rushed toward the stands to celebrate with their loved ones.
