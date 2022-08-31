Austin George

North Pontotoc defensive end Austin George fires off the ball in the Vikings' crushing defeat of TCPS last Friday. The Vikings travel to Charleston this Friday.

 By Jonathan Wise Pontotoc Progress

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ECRU- North Pontotoc got the 2022 season started on a strong note Friday night with a 43-7 home blowout victory over Tupelo Christian Prep.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus