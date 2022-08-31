ECRU- North Pontotoc got the 2022 season started on a strong note Friday night with a 43-7 home blowout victory over Tupelo Christian Prep.
The Vikings dominated in every aspect of the game, rolling up 336 total yards and allowing a mere 103 yards to the Eagles.
North got the ball first and marched downfield in an 11-play scoring drive. They were helped out when TCPS was flagged for an offsides penalty as the Vikings were lined up to punt, leading to a first down and the continuation of the drive. Freshman running back Drew Winfun found the endzone on a 1-yard run, making it 6-0 with 6:44 to play in the opening quarter.
TCPS lost two yards in a three-and-out and was forced to punt. North Pontotoc could not get anything going and had to punt on the ensuing drive, but the Viking defense surrendered no yards in another three-and-out for the Eagles. North got set up with good field position at the 50 yard line and soon found the endzone again. On the first play of the second quarter quarterback Reece Kentner connected with fellow senior Romeo Cornejo for a 13-yard touchdown.
Tupelo Christian had their biggest play of the first half on the next drive with a 24-yard catch by Connor Elliott, but the Eagles could not sustain a drive. North senior receiver Winn Navarrete then broke free on a punt return and nearly took it the distance, finally getting brought down at TCPS 24-yard line. Navarrete got the touchdown on the next play, grabbing a touchdown pass from Kentner. Drew Winfun ran in the two-point conversion to put the Vikings up 20-0 with 9:09 to play in the half.
The Eagles went three-and-out again, followed by another quick scoring drive by North. Kentner found Tyler Pickens for a 16-yard completion. Then Kentner completed a deep ball to Navarrete, who strolled into the endzone for a 55-yard TD after his defender fell to the ground trying to defend the pass. TCPS did get turnover late in the half, but on the ensuing play Ayden Ellis intercepted a pass for the Vikings, who went into halftime up 28-0.
North ate up a big chunk of the third quarter on a 67-yard drive, which was capped with a 10-yard TD pass from Kentner to Pickens. Luis Guerrero nailed the PAT kick, extending the lead to 35-0 at the 3:39 mark. Viking linebacker Dre Villareal recovered a fumble late in the third quarter, setting the offense up at the TCPS 26 yard line. Donovan Winfun scored on a 5-yard run soon after to make it 43-0 with 10:25 to play in the fourth quarter. The Eagles ended up scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game, a 25-yard pass from Brewer Bailey to Sam Wiseman, to avoid the shutout.
“I was pleased with our effort,” North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell said. “I think the offense executed well at times. The defense flew to the ball; they adjusted to things that were new to them on the fly and executed. TCPS is a pretty solid 1A football team that plays the game the right way. From our perspective we have to strive to get better every week.”
Kentner completed 14 of 18 passes for 197 yards and 4 touchdowns, good for a 152.1 QB rating. Navarrete caught 6 balls for 100 yards and 2 scores, while Pickens totaled 6 catches, 74 receiving yards and a touchdown. Drew Winfun ran for 73 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
