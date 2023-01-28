The players fought through a torrential downpour, frigid temperatures, overtime, and even a 48-hour postponement, and eventually the North Pontotoc Vikings defeated their very worthy opponents, the Pontotoc Warriors, 3-2.
The Vikings advanced into Round Three of the 4A North Half playoffs, and earned a trip to face the defending state champions, the Richland Rangers. The teams were scheduled for a noon showdown, at Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood.
As of this article (Jan. 27), three of the four teams still in the playoff hunt in the North Half were from the Vikings’ own division (Region 1, 4A) including Corinth and New Albany. The Warriors (Corinth) and the Bulldogs were set for a Saturday matchup.
Thursday’s win marked the farthest North had ever advanced since moving up to 4A in soccer.
The North versus Pontotoc game kicked off in Ecru on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and was moved up to 4 p.m. in hopes of averting an imminent downpour. So much for best laid plans. It was a defensive tussle in the early going. North possessed the ball well on offense, and put continual pressure on the Warrior defense. Pontotoc dug in and refused to give the Vikings any clear shots. Pontotoc made a couple of deep runs at the goal as well, with Brayden Arratia, an astute ball handler, utilizing his speed to flank the Viking defense, but North’s Mason Beaman managed to thwart Arratia’s drive with a sliding tackle. North’s goalie, Ayden Ellis, leaped and got two mitts under a Warrior corner kick and deflected it over the net. Pontotoc’s goalie, Caden Clements, returned the favor, making an athletic save at the 18:06 mark in the first half. Clements saved another strong Viking shot, stopping a header by Holden Little off a corner kick.
The trio of Martin Torres, to Alexis Martinez, to Carson Garcia teamed up for a good push by the Warriors, but North’s Luis Gurrero managed to get his shin guard in the way, deflecting the attempted goal with a resounding thump.
The defensive struggle continued until, just seconds before the half, North’s Holden Little somehow managed to get a good foot into a sliding kick, in what was quickly becoming a muddy mess, and put one into the net for a 1-0 lead.
As the second half began, footing deteriorated, exacerbating what was already a defensive struggle. The players sloshed about until Pontotoc’s Crossland Malone, with a shifty touch, nailed a penalty kick to tie the score at 1-1, at 9:36.
Minutes later, at the 6 minute mark, Pontotoc’s Alexis Martinez steadied himself and booted one into the upper left corner of the goal for a 2-1 lead. The 5 minute mark passed, and when it looked like North’s season was drawing to a close, Mason Beaman headed one in off his crew cut for a 2-2 tie.
The teams played in overtime until just under the 5 minute mark, when lightning forced them into the field house. After a half hour delay, they decided to resume action on Thursday.
The clock read 4:45 when the teams kicked off on Thursday, under colder but otherwise greatly improved conditions. North’s goalie, Ayden Ellis, launched a towering kick that seemed to surprise everyone, well over midfield, and a hustling Holden Little ran it down and very nearly made a shot on the goal. Moments later, Pontotoc’s goalie, Caden Clements, made an athletic save.
The coup de grace came, just before a short halftime, when Jobani Jiminez, off an assist from Luis Guerrero, managed to hammer one into the net for a 3-2 lead, and the Vikings held on for the win.
Afterwards, North’s coach, Travis Little, said his guys were pumped for the finish.
“They were prepared,” said Little, adding that, although he told his guys to be dressed and on the field by 4:00 for the 5:00 p.m. start, they were suited up and kicking it around by 10 after 3:00.
“We sent a clear message, don’t let this go into sudden death,” said Little. He said Pontotoc gave them a fierce fight. “We played them earlier in the season, and when we saw them this time they had some players back from injury and were greatly improved,” said Little. “Pontotoc has a strong tradition in soccer, and they were certainly worthy competitors.”
Pontotoc’s coach, Cullen Pollard said he was proud of his 10-10 Warriors. “I thought our season was pretty good, but I never like losing 10 games,” said Pollard. “I believe eight out of 10 of those games were decided by one goal. We played well against West Lauderdale in a tough environment against a good team. We played well against North Pontotoc on Tuesday. If that game doesn’t get canceled, I think we beat them. We play better as the games wear on, making substitutions and adjusting during the game. North Pontotoc does a great job of coming out hot, and it benefited them, more than us, to restart Thursday. I hate it for our seniors but I’m proud of how we played.”
