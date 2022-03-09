North Pontotoc travelled to Bruce on March 1 to face the Trojans in non-division action. The Vikings' Reece Kentner drew the start and was dominate throughout the game. Coach Chad Anthony said of Kentner, “Reece threw it well for us, he seemed to get better as the game went on.” The Vikings and Trojans traded runs in the first inning, with North adding two more in the top of the fourth. With bases loaded in the fifth, Cameron Abbot launched a grand slam home run and the Vikings went up 7-1. Bruce never threatened again. The Vikings would add three more runs in the top of the sixth inning to close the contest 13-1.
North was led at the plate by Cameron Abbot, who in three at bats notched a double, a grand slam, and plated five RBI’s on the night. Kentner and Clay Pitts were both 2-4, with Kentner notching two RBI’s and Pitts another. The Vikings as a team totaled eight hits and scored 13 runs. Kentner took the win for the Vikings, pitching six complete innings and tallying thirteen strikeouts.
Saltillo 10, Vikings 9
In Friday night action the Vikings of North Pontotoc went on the road to Saltillo to clash with the defending 5A state champion Tigers. The game started out as a pitchers' duel, with Saltillo’s Benjamin Webb facing North Pontotoc’s Michael Anderson. Both worked scoreless first and second innings respectively. In the Saltillo half of the third, however, things chanaged, as timely hitting allowed the Tigers to score three runs and take an early advantage. North Pontotoc fought right back in the top of the fourth, taking advantage of missed pitch locations and showing discipline at the plate. After a walk, and two back to back fielding errors, North Pontotoc found itself with two on and one out, when Tyler Pickens launched a three-run homer to left-center, tying the game. Saltillo answered with two runs in the bottom of the next two frames to go back on top 7-3. North Pontotoc would answer with four runs of their own, as they fought back to make it 7-all contest at the end of regulation. North Pontotoc would hold Saltillo scoreless in the bottom of the eighth, and the Vikings would add two runs in the top of the ninth to make it a 9-7 game. Saltillo would get a hit, a walk and a second hit to win the game in walk-off fashion by a score of 10-9.
Caledonia 8, Vikings 3
Saturday the Vikings hosted Caledonia in the Amory baseball tournament. Junior Bryce Reeder got the start on the mound. Caledonia scratched across a single run in the top of the first. Caledonia pitcher John Leyton Lewis was efficient in the bottom of the first. The second inning was a much different affair, as Reeder settled in and sat down the Caledonia hitters in order. The Vikings scored in the home half of the third to even the game up at one, thanks to a Clay Pitts solo homer. The Vikings scored again in the third as Reece Kentner came around to score with a dandy slide just under the tag of the Caledonia catcher. Caledonia would score a single run in the top half of the fourth to knot the game at two. The Cavaliers chased Reeder in the fourth, and North Pontotoc sophomore Seth Boland took the hill in relief. He struggled to find the strike zone in the top half of the fifth, as Caledonia ripped off four runs to take a 6-2 advantage. The Vikings would add one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning and Caledonia would add run in the sixth and seventh inning to make the final 8-3. The Vikings struggled to string hits together and push across runs late in the contest. The Vikings were lead at the plate by Pitts and Anderson who each had multiple hits in the contest. The Vikings open division 2-4a play this week as they square off with Pontotoc on Friday.