OXFORD- North Pontotoc's boys soccer team opened its season last Tuesday by going on the road to defeat Lafayette 3-1 in a MHSAA Classic game.
Just two minutes into the contest Luis Guerrero put a ball in the back of the net to give North the early lead. The Commodores' Ben Adams scored with 16:11 remaining in the first half to even things up, but North's Samuel Franco netted a goal at the 10:14 mark to grab the lead and momentum.
The Vikings held onto the 2-1 lead at halftime. In the second half, Franco scored again with 17:05 to play when he angled a free kick into the corner of the net, giving North a 3-1 advantage. The Vikings shut out the Dores in the second half.
"I thought we played well for it being our first ball game; we did a lot of good things," North Pontotoc head coach Donnie Sellers said. "We are going to correct the bad things and move on from there.
"I thought our defense played extremely well, just giving up one goal. It was Bo Haygood's first time to play goalie, and I thought he did a great job."
In the first game of the night, the Lady Vikings fell to the perennial powerhouse Lady Dores 7-0.