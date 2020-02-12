MOOREVILLE – The North Pontotoc Vikings defeated the Mooreville Troopers 59-56 on the road last Tuesday. Ty Roberson led the Vikings with a game-high 34 points. The junior guard is averaging 22 points per game for the Vikings this season.
“I liked our intensity level on defense, especially in the second half,” said North Pontotoc head coach Chris Parman. “I was really proud of their effort.”
Mooreville led North Pontotoc 17-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Vikings then went on to only allow 10 points in the second and 10 points in the third quarter. The Vikings started the fourth quarter down 37-36 and went on a 12-2 run to take a 48-39 lead with three minutes left in the game.
The Troopers would not go away, however, cutting it to a one-possession game with under two minutes left. North hit seven of their final eight free throws, all with under a minute left to play, to seal the victory.
Ty Roberson scored 14 of his 34 points and went eight of nine from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“Ty really opens the offense up for us; he can take it to the rim and do a lot of different things with the ball," said coach Parman. “Mooreville did a really good job covering our other guys and that allowed him to continue to drive to the basket and score.”
Jordan Meaders scored 8 points, and Kenaan Lockridge scored 7 points in the win for North Pontotoc.
On Friday night North fell to Amory 77-72.