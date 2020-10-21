The North Pontotoc Vikings had an explosive night offensively and held off a scrappy Tishomingo County squad to pick up a 42-35 road victory on Friday night.
With the win North improved to 4-3, 1-2 in Division 1-4A play.
The North rushing attack dominated the Brave defense. Tyler Hill had 19 carries for 197 yards and 3 TDs, and Raquan Booth had 15 carries for 159 yards and 3 TDs. Kaden Wilson gained 67 yards on two carries. Through the air Reece Kentner was 6-12 for 47 yards and had no interceptions.
"We ran the ball well," said head coach Andy Crotwell. "The offensive line did a really good job. We made the decision that we needed to lean on them probably more than we have been. We have two backs that can sub for one another and give us a lot of reps and a fresh guy in there."
A fumbled snap on a punt attempt gave the Braves great field position early in the game, but the Viking defense got a big stop when Kaden Wilson recovered a fumble. The offense responded with a drive, and Tyler Hill gave North the lead on a 16-yard TD scamper. The Vikings forced another turnover and converted it into points, as Raquan Booth scored on a 12-yard run to extend the lead to 14-0 with 2:15 remaining in the opening quarter.
Tishomingo County got the board on a 4-yard scoring run by quarterback Blake Counce, but the Vikings answered right back. The running game moved the ball down the field, and Hill finished the drive off with a 2-yard TD run. A Gavin Dyer PAT made it 21-7.
Tishomingo County’s Gavin Crocker capped a drive with a 2-yard TD with 5:52 to play in the second quarter, a score which held till halftime. North forced a missed field goal early in the third and moved the ball to the Braves' goal line, looking to make it a two-score game. However, a fumble was scoped up and returned 95 yards for a Braves score to tie the game 21-21.
North's offense bounced right back, and Raquan Booth broke free for a 29-yard score to make it 28-21 in the final seconds of the third quarter. However, as was the case all night, the Braves would not go away. Crocker raced to the end zone on a 42-yard TD run to tie it 28-28 with 10:06 to play. Booth answered with a long run of his own, ripping a 67-yard TD scamper to put North back on top 34-28.
Both teams then exchanged stalled possessions before another miscue on a punt gave Tishomingo County a short field. However, Hill made a huge play on defensive side of the ball when he intercepted a pass. He raced to the end zone, which was called back due to a penalty, but Hill later got the touchdown regardless with a 32-yard run that extended the North lead to 40-28 with 1:35 to go.
The Braves made it a game till the end, however, punching it in with a 47-yard touchdown reception from Charlie McAnally with 47 seconds to play to make it 42-35. They then set up for an onside kick, which failed to seal the win for the Vikings.
"We still made some silly mistakes," coach Crotwell said. "We made a couple of punt team miscues. We drive it the length of the field and have the ball on their five, and we have an unforced error and they return it 95 yards for a touchdown. But credit our kids. They didn't blink. We got the ball back and we drove right back down the field and went back up, and we came up with big stops on defense."