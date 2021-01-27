CORINTH- The North Pontotoc Vikings competed hard and kept things close early on against Corinth last Tuesday, but the Warriors ultimately pulled away for 90-53 victory.
The Warriors got baskets by Q Wimsatt and Cayden Betts in the opening action. Jordan Meaders tied the game up 4-4 after getting open downcourt for a transition layup. Will Crawford posted up and hit a short jump hook to put Corinth up 6-4 before the Vikings tied it back up.
The Warriors held a 10-6 lead when Andrew Wilder was fouled on his way to the basket. Wilder hit one of two from the line, and Tyler Ford crashed the offensive glass on the second shot for a putback that pulled the Vikings within one.
Corinth's Crawford nailed a 3-pointer, and Meaders answered with a shot from downtown for the Vikings. A nice pass from Ty Roberson found Meaders streaking to the basket, resulting in a layup that gave the Vikings a 14-13 lead at the 2:01 mark of the first. Corinth ended the quarter with three unanswered baskets for a 19-14 edge.
North continued to compete with the Warriors early in the second. The Vikings only recorded a free throw from Roberson in the first two minutes of the quarter. Andre Adams scored on a fast break to extend the Corinth lead to nine before Meaders drove to the rim for two. Adams again found the bottom of the net, and Roberson answered with two points from the foul line. Meaders continued his strong play by knocking down a highly contested floater to pull North within five at 26-21, but Corinth would take control from that point.
The Warriors' Matthew Inman hit a 3-pointer, and Kito Windom heated up from the outside as well. Windom hit two 3-pointers and long jumper, in addition to a layup, during a 20-5 run to end the quarter.
Corinth led 46-26 at halftime and led comfortably most of the rest of the game. The Vikings grabbed some momentum in the third. After falling behind by 24, Meaders knocked down a floater after corralling a long rebound. Ford scored on a second-chance bucket as well, and Roberson buried a 3-pointer. A Warrior turnover led to Trey Miller finding Roberson for two, and Miller hit two free throws to make it 53-40. Inman knocked down a 3-pointer for Corinth, breaking a 11-0 run by the Vikings. Meaders answered with a basket, and after Ford added another it forced a Corinth timeout with 1:35 remaining in the third, as North had cut the lead to 12 at 56-44.
North again pulled within 12 after a runner from Roberson later in the quarter, but Inman knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of the third that increased the lead to 61-46.
Corinth went on to outscore North 29-7 in the fourth quarter to handily close out the game.
Later in the week the Vikings took on rival South Pontotoc on Thursday, winning 89-64 behind 37 points from Roberson. Meaders added 17 and Trey Miller 12. On Friday North fell to Tishomingo County 77-72.