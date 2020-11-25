HATLEY– North Pontotoc dropped a non-division game on the road last week, falling to Hatley 47-44. Ty Roberson finished with a team high 20 points, and Jordan Meaders added 12 points for the Vikings.
“We played hard but honestly there is nothing positive to say or take from the game tonight,” said North Pontotoc head coach Chris Parman. “We struggled to find buckets all night and just couldn’t get out of that lull.”
Roberson paced the Vikings early on with eight points in the first quarter. Hatley’s Markhel Hunt had no trouble getting to the basket, scoring six points to keep the Tigers in the game. North led 12-10 at the end of the quarter.
Jordan Meaders scored seven points in the second quarter, and Roberson added four points to extend North’s lead to 24-19 at halftime.
Hatley owned the second half, and Markhel Hunt was the reason why. He scored eight points in the third quarter to give Hatley a 32-29 lead. The Vikings scratched their way back into the game behind five points from Ty Roberson. Jordan Meaders knocked down a layup and a 3-pointer with under a minute left to pull North within 46-44. Markhel Hunt delivered again for Hatley, however, as he hit a free throw with second left to hold off the Vikings' comeback attempt.
“When you make shots it makes all other aspects of the game easier and better,” Parman said. “We just couldn’t get anything and when we did it was too late.”
Later in the week the Vikings picked up a 80-72 victory over Pine Grove on Friday.