BRUCE- North Pontotoc gradually got some separation in the second half last Tuesday, as the Vikings picked up a hard-fought 75-64 road win over Bruce.
A 3-pointer from Jordan Meaders gave North a 12-4 lead early on. The Trojans trimmed their deficit to four before baskets from Meaders and Ty Roberson pushed the Viking lead back to 8. North ended the opening quarter with a 26-19 lead.
North built a 31-22 lead in the second after a drive and floater by Roberson. Malakiah Taylor answered with a three for Bruce. The teams continued to trade baskets, as Meaders hit a mid-range jump shot and Ashton Pierce scored again for Bruce. Roberson then got his defender off balance with a pump fake and drove for short range basket. Two straight Bruce baskets, including a jump hook by Karon Hooper, cut the Viking lead to 35-31. The Trojans continued to stay with North. Andrew Wilder slashed to the basket for two to make it 40-35, but Bruce ended with half when Taylor buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within 42-40.
The two teams were neck in neck the entire third quarter. After a three from Jay Cole Williams put the Trojans ahead, Anthony Bean tied it up at 49 on a pair of free throws at the 2:48 mark. Trey Miller grabbed an offensive board off of a missed 3-pointer and went back up for two to pull the Vikings back in front, and Eli Baker pushed the ball quickly downcourt before dishing off to Bean for an easy layup. Pierce scored after corraling a loose ball for the Trojans, and Jake Hall rolled in layup on a fast break for North. Ty Roberson made a difficult shot for the Vikings' final points of the quarter, catching a blow to the face in the process, to make it 57-53 in favor of the Vikings at the end of the third.
North started the final quarter on a strong note. Anthony Bean scored in the post, and a Bruce turnover led to a transition layup from Baker. Meaders went to foul line and made both to put the Vikings up double digits at 63-53 with 7:11 to play. Hooper scored after a favorable long bounce for the Trojans, but Meaders immediately pushed the lead back to 10 with a drive and finger roll. A Bruce timeout did little good, as Roberson intercepted a pass in the backcourt and slashed to the basket for two on an up and under move to make it 67-55. The Trojans would not get within six the rest of the way. They trimmed it the margin to 71-64 with 1:28 to go before Andrew Wilder made 4 of 4 free throws in the final minute to close out the win. The Vikings held Bruce to only three points in the final three minutes.