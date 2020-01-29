IUKA- The North Pontotoc boys made the key plays down the stretch to win a back and forth battle at Tishomingo County on Friday night, scoring the go-ahead basket in the final half-minute and holding on for a 57-55 victory.
The Vikings jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead behind two free throws from Tyler Ford, a floater and a fadeaway jumper from Ty Roberson, and a 3-pointer from Kyle Sappington. Tishomingo County scored the following five points before Roberson knocked down an off-balance jump shot on a drive, and Sam Dowdy got open under the basket for an easy layup. Trey Miller crashed the offensive glass for another deuce with 31 seconds left in the first, and North held a 15-9 lead headed into quarter number two.
North again held a nine-point lead twice in the second. After Sappington drained another 3-pointer to make it 22-13 at the 4:10 mark, the Braves gained some momentum by ending the half on a 10-2 run to pull within 24-23.
Tishomingo County's Jaxson Pryce-Jones gave the Braves a 25-24 lead with a jump shot to open the second half. Roberson got to the free throw line to tie it up, and Connor Bonds netted a 3-pointer to put Tishomingo County on top 28-25. North would climb back ahead 29-28 on a basket by Roberson, and they got a little breathing room with a subsequent 3-pointer and transition layup from Sappington. The Vikings increased their lead as much as 41-35 after a Jacoree Westmoreland three with 1:12 to go in the third.
The Braves then went on an 8-0 run, tying the game on a Justin Glidewell runner and taking the lead 43-41 on a putback of a missed free throw by Bonds.
Westmoreland immediately answered with a 3-pointer to retake the lead 44-43 for the Vikings, but Tishomingo County's Braxton Pritchard hit a three of his own to pull the Braves back ahead. The cycle continued with Sappington hitting a three to give North a 47-46 advantage at the 3:37 mark of the fourth quarter, and Bonds then knocked down a pair of free throws to make it 48-47 in favor of Tishomingo County.
The teams continued to trade punches. Westmoreland rolled in a layup to give the Vikings a 53-50 lead with two minutes to go, and Glidewell quickly answered with a three to tie it up on the ensuing trip downcourt. Kenaan Lockridge drove into the lane for a tough basket to make it 55-53 with just over a minute to play, but the Braves tied it back up at the 45 second mark. Westmoreland continued his string of big plays by getting open for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning layup with 30 seconds remaining. Tishomingo County was able to get a pair of looks on offense in the closing seconds, including at the final buzzer, but they were not able to convert and North held on for the win.
Roberson led the Vikings with 22 points and 4 assists. Sappington finished with 14 points and made 4-7 shots from downtown. Westmoreland had 12 points; all of them came in the second half and nine came in the fourth. Tyler Ford had 17 rebounds.
In other action last week, North fell to Corinth 75-55 on Tuesday.