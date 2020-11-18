ECRU- North Pontotoc came out on top in a hard fought rivalry soccer matchup against Pontotoc last Tuesday, defeating the Warriors 3-2.
The Viking men got off to a running start just over two minutes into the game. North’s Luis Guerrero opened the scoring with a nifty kick at the 37:42 mark. Samuel Franco made good on a penalty kick, and the Vikings pulled ahead 2-0.
Javier Ramirez blocked an attempted Warrior kick just ahead of the goal, near the center-back position, and Holden Little added another good rejection to keep the Warriors scoreless through most of the first half.
Guerrero added another score at 23:20 to put North up 3-0.
The Warriors finally got on the board with just over four minutes to play in the half, as Sawyer Ritchie scored off of a deflection to pull Pontotoc closer at 3-1. That remained the score until the half.
Pontotoc scored again with 33 minutes to play in the match, as Spencer Bass found the back of the net to pull the Warriors within 3-2. However, the Vikings kept PHS off the scoreboard the rest of the night and held on for the victory.
Later in the week North picked up a pair of wins to move to 3-0. The Vikings defeated Shannon 2-0 on Thursday and South Pontotoc 5-2 on Friday.
Pontotoc fell to New Albany 4-1 on Thursday, with Blayze Haynes scoring the lone goal for the Warriors.