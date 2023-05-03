Jack Cummings

North Pontotoc's Jack Cummings celebrates with teammates on April 28th. The Vikings played well but ended their season with a loss to Northeast Lauderdale. 

 By Whitney Robbins

The North Pontotoc Vikings and West Lauderdale Knights faced off in the opening round of the MHSAA Baseball playoffs. The Vikings, the fourth seed in 2-4a, behind cross county rival South Pontotoc (1), Ripley (2), and Pontotoc (3). North would face off against the Knights who were one seed out of region 4-4a.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you