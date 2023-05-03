The North Pontotoc Vikings and West Lauderdale Knights faced off in the opening round of the MHSAA Baseball playoffs. The Vikings, the fourth seed in 2-4a, behind cross county rival South Pontotoc (1), Ripley (2), and Pontotoc (3). North would face off against the Knights who were one seed out of region 4-4a.
Game one at West Lauderdale saw the Knights use an explosive first inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead as 3rd baseman Brent Busbea blasted a two run homerun over the left centerfield wall, then Viking errors would allow another run to score later in the inning. Senior Reece Kentner was on the mound for the Vikings and to his credit, despite the three runs in the frame, Kentner threw strikes and worked effectively throughout the contest. Kentner worked his fastball and breaking pitch well as he went the distance throwing 112 pitches total, with 60% for strikes. West Lauderdale would tally 7 hits against the southpaw scoring 8 runs. The Vikings would score their only run of the contest as Tyler Pickens went deep against West Lauderdale starter Harrington who would take the win. The Vikings were in the contest through 4 innings as they trailed 5-1 after four, the fifth inning would see the Vikings commit three errors allowing for two runs in the home half of the fifth and another error in the home half of the sixth. The final score of game one, West Lauderdale 8, Vikings 1.
Game two would be played in Ecru as the Vikings would fight to keep their season alive and hopefully force a game three in the series. West Lauderdale and North Pontotoc would both use the long ball as Junior Jack Cummings for the Vikings would send one deep in the second to tie the ballgame at one run each. The Vikings would send Cam Abbot to the mound and the hard throwing right hander would work very well through 5 and 2/3rds inning but the bats of West Lauderdale would prove too much for the Vikings to handle as the Knights would score 10 runs on 11 hits. The Vikings would go into the home half of the seventh inning down 10-2 and fighting to extend their season. North would put the rally caps on and with two outs in the frame, they scored four runs to close the gap to 10-6, but solid defensive play by West Lauderdale would end the Vikings season as West Lauderdale wins the series with a sweep.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.