ECRU- The North Pontotoc Vikings dropped a non-division, home game to the Amory Panthers on Friday, 38-7.
The start of the game was delayed due to weather.
When the first half kicked off, it was all Amory. The Panthers scored a field goal, two offensive touchdowns, and a defensive score in the first half to build a lead from which the Vikings could not recover. Late in the first quarter, Amory got going behind their run game with Jarquez Ivy and Charleston French leading the way. The Viking defense stopped the drive and Amory’s 31 yard field goal was true to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
The Vikings first drive of the second quarter went three and out, after a holding penalty and false start forced them to punt. Amory drove down the field behind their running attack, and quarterback Jartarian Ware scored from 10 yards out to make the score 10-0.
On their next possession, North Pontotoc had second and eight from the Viking 44, when quarterback Reece Kentner completed a pass to Glen Booth for a first down, only to have the play negated by a holding penalty. Kentner's next pass was intercepted off a deflection and Amory took over at midfield.
Amory chewed up the clock and scored a late touchdown with 2:00 to go in the first half. On the Vikings first play of the next possession, starting at their 35, Kentner's pass was picked off in the left flat by Jaurquez Ivy, who raced in for the score and Amory took a 24-0 lead into the half.
The Vikings had a promising drive early in the third quarter, including runs by Michael Anderson and Reece Kentner, but on third down and five from the Amory 20 yard line, Anderson was stopped in the backfield for a loss of three, followed by a sack and a holding penalty which forced a turnover on downs. On Amory’s next possession, North’s Tate Ellis had two tackles for loss in the Amory backfield on consecutive plays, but Amory found the endzone with a 62-yard screen pass from Ware to Ivy to take a 31-0 lead. Amory scored again to go up 38-0 after a Viking fumble
The Viking defense forced a fumble at the Panther 14 as, Frank Stark knocked the ball free from the Amory running back and the Vikings pounced on it to take over. Kentner and Anderson lead the Vikings on a short, three play drive, in which Anderson took it the last 12 yards for the Viking score.
After the game Coach Andy Crotwell said he saw some good things, but the Vikings needed to improve.
“At the end of the day, we have to improve in every aspect of the game," said Crotwell. "Penalties killed our momentum on every drive, and I am going to challenge the players and our staff this next week as we prepare for Nettleton.”
Coach Crotwell said he is seeing improvement among the younger players.
“We are very young on the offensive line, with only one returning starter from last year’s squad, and I am pleased to see players like Clayton Redd, our right guard, stepping up," said Crotwell. "He is a young player and he has improved on a week-to-week basis.”
The Vikings travel to Nettleton to play the Tigers on Friday.