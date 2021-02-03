ECRU-The North Pontotoc Vikings had a tough time with visiting New Albany last Tuesday, dropping a home game to the Bulldogs 82-42.
North played scrappy but could not stop the aggressive offensive attackfrom just up Hwy. 15.
New Albany’s A.I. Nugent, Michael Smith, and Trey Berry scored early for the Dogs. Smith scored 15 in the game and Nugent 11.
Tyler Ford got the Vikings on the board with a bucket. Then Jordan Meaders knocked down a 3-pointer, part of his team-leading 13 on the evening. Roberson made a nifty move in the paint for two of his 12 points. North pulled within a point, at 10-9, but that was as close as the Norsemen got, and New Albany never relinquished the lead.
A pair of free throws from Meaders and a nice runner in the lane from Roberson inched North closer at 18-13 at the end of the opening frame.
Meaders opened the second period with a strong drive and layup. New Albany hit four straight 3-pointers, the first by Kevin Hernandez before three more from Chris Carter.
Ford grabbed a steal for the Vikings, and his teammates proceeded to work the ball back to him for basket.
New Albany’s Kamron Carter sank a 3-pointer, part of his game-high 16 points. Ford took a good charge on the defensive end to stifle a Bulldog drive. New Albany took a 45-28 lead into halftime.
Scores from Nugent, Berry, and Carter early in the third period helped New Albany open a 53-30 lead. Roberson scored four points in the third period, along with two from Ford.
Jordan Pitts, Jordan Meaders, and Jake Hall each added a pair of free throws for the Vikings in the fourth period, but the Bulldogs cruised to a decisive win.