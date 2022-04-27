The Vikings and Corinth Warriors faced off in the first round of the 2-4a playoffs on Friday night in Corinth. Starting pitchers Reece Kentner and Corinth’s Hayes Rutledge dueled it out on the mound with Kentner and the Vikings getting the better of the action early. With the game tied at one, the Viking hitters punished Rutledge to the tune of 5 runs in the top of the second inning. After two early outs, Viking hitters adjusted to the side arm action of Rutledge loading the bases with singles before Reece Kentner came to bat with a bases clearing double to plate three Viking runs in the frame. Rutledge struggled with command and location, he was chased in the top of the third inning. Corinth went to Kent in relief.
Kentner worked effectively allowing only three hits and one run in the first inning. Corinth found some success in the bottom of the third. After consecutive walks, Corinth hitters were able to strike for two runs in the frame. Kentner again loaded the bases but was able to work out of the jam giving up only the two runs.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Vikings had the good fortune of an unassisted double play by shortstop Tyler Pickens. Pickens fielded a hot shot line drive and without breaking stride, tags the baserunner on second base after he crept a little too far off the bag. This ended the inning and squashed another Corinth rally.
The score remained 6-3 North until the top of the fifth. The Vikings again struck for runs in the frame scoring two runs and chasing another Corinth pitcher. The final in game one was 8-4 in favor of the Vikings.
Game two in Ecru was a much different affair as Corinth came in with bats on fire and dominated North pitching scoring seven runs on 13 hits. Corinth seemed to have an answer for the Viking pitching. North left bases loaded in three consecutive innings not being able to find the clutch hit down the stretch as Corinth evened the series at one game each and forcing game three on Monday.
Game three saw the Vikings get down early with Corinth finding early success scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. Cayson Capwell drew the start for the Vikings but was unable to cool off the Warrior bats. After the first Capwell and the Viking defense settled down and kept the game 4-1 until the bottom of the fifth when Corinth struck for two more runs on Viking reliever Cam Abbot.
The final score of the affair was Corinth 6, north 1. The Vikings finish 15-12-1 on the season. After the game coach chad Anthony said of his seniors, “ I’m proud of our effort, I’m proud of our fight, we tip our hats to Corinth as they made the necessary adjustments they needed to be successful.” “Our Seniors have been leaders all year, and we will miss them as they leave our program to become fine young men in our community.” We will look to the juniors and underclassmen to continue to build on the foundation these guys have left for them.”