ECRU- The North Pontotoc Vikings played hard and made things interesting in the fourth inning, but the high powered Corinth offense proved too much as the Norsemen dropped a home game 14-3 on Friday.
The Warriors banged out nine hits, including three from Chess Parker: a double, a solo homer and a two-run homer.
In the first inning RBI doubles from Will Verdung and Cole Clark gave Corinth the early lead. Parker's solo shot made it 3-0 in the second.
Cayson Capwell came on in relief of Viking starter Ty Roberson in the top of the second down 3-0 with one runner on base. Capwell quickly got two ground-outs and a popup to get out of the frame.
Parker also started on the mound for Corinth and carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the fourth inning when pinch-hitter Walker Hale hit a ringing single to right-center, plating Kalor Kirby who had reached on a walk. Kaden Wilson followed with a double to plate Drake Steele to cut the Corinth lead to 5-2.
Capwell had a good breaking ball working, and he fanned five Warrior hitters over his 3 2/3 innings, but Corinth opened the game up in a big way in the fifth. They plated a total of nine runs against Capwell and Michael Anderson to go up 14-2.
Parker got the win for Corinth, allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out eight.
In last Monday's opening game of the series it was the Viking offense that had the hot hand, scoring all but one run in the final four innings in a 13-7 road win over Corinth. Capwell went 3-5 and drove in a run for North, while Roberson was 2-3 with RBI. Bo Howell went 1-4 and finished with 5 RBI, driving in runs on a two-run single, bases loaded walk and pair of sacrifice flys. Michael Anderson homered for North. Kentner had 8 strikeouts in 5.2 innings on the mound.