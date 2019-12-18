CORINTH- The Corinth Warriors jumped on top big early and never looked back on their way to picking up a 68-35 Division 1-4A victory over North Pontotoc on Friday.
Corinth scored the contest's first seven points before Vikings' junior guard Ty Roberson drove to the hoop for a bucket. The Warriors' Tameron Patterson hit a runner and drew a foul, knocking down the ensuing free throw for a old-fashioned three. Q Wimsatt then rattled off six straight points on a jumper, a layup on an inbounds play and a fast break basket after a turnover. Roberson got to the foul line and hit both shots for North to make it 16-4, and Corinth's Matthew Inman ended the quarter by hitting a 3-pointer while falling out of bounds.
Corinth increased their lead to 24-4 early in the second before the Vikings were able to find some offense. They ended the half by outscoring the Warriors 13-7. Tyler Ford knocked down a free throw. Roberson rolled in a layup in transition. Kenaan Lockridge, Roberson (twice) and Tyler Ford each got to the free throw line and hit one of two, and Roberson drove the lane and drilled a floater. Trey Miller hustled to corral a loose ball after a missed shot and went up for a deuce, and Miller found Sam Dowdy streaking down the floor for a layup with 1 second left, pulling North to within 31-17 at the half.
North threatened to climb back in the game even more. Tyler Ford posted up and scored to begin the second half, and two free throws from Roberson made it a 10-point game, 31-21. However, Corinth proceeded to turn in a similar performance to what they did to open the first half, outscoring the Vikings 23-5 over the remainder of the third quarter to pull ahead 54-26. Kito Windom led the way for the Warriors with 7 of those points, with Wimsatt adding 5 and DK Gaines 4. The Vikings got three points from Roberson on a basket and later a free throw, as well a bucket from Jacoree Westmoreland.
In the fourth quarter Corinth maintained at least a 27-point cushion.