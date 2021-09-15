Ecru – North Pontotoc needed to play nearly perfect in all phases of the game last week and did early on as they led Itawamba 14-7 with eleven minutes left in the second quarter. The Indians (3-0) responded moments later though and scored 33 unanswered points to knockoff the Vikings 40-14. Turnovers stifled the Vikings (1-2) all night as they finished the game with two interceptions, lost two fumbles and had two turnovers on downs.
“Itawamba is a very good football team, they are well coached, and have a lot of talent,” said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell, “we threw our punches and sometimes they connect and sometimes they don’t.”
Quarterback Reece Kentner and wide receiver Winn Navarette have been a formidable duo for the Vikings this season and that continued on Friday night. Navarette caught a 38-yard touchdown from Kentner to give North a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Itawamba answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Ty Davis to Arvesta Troupe. Navarette and Kentner connected again, this time in the second quarter, on a 74-yard score to give North a 14-7 lead.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight and that is on me,” said Crotwell, “I felt like we helped them in all three phases of the game and if we are going to play a bunch as talented as they are again we will have to play a lot closer to perfect than we did tonight.”
The Indians scored two defensive touchdowns in the second quarter, both interceptions, and Ty Davis connected with Brayden Steele and Isaac Smith for touchdowns to lead North 33-14 at halftime. Smith added another score late in the game for the Indians.
Reece Kentner finished with 202 yards passing and 26 yards rushing. Michael Anderson led North with 33 yards rushing and Winn Navarette led the Vikings with four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
The Vikings will host the Amory Panthers (1-2) at 7 PM on Friday night.