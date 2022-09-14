Stevie Hicks

North Pontotoc defensive back Stevie Hicks tackles a runner during a loss to Itawamba AHS last Friday. 

 By Eddie Rogers Sports Writer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In a game moved from Friday to Thursday due to a threat of inclement weather, the North Pontotoc Vikings traveled up Interstate 22 to Fulton and squared off with the Indians in Thursday night action.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus