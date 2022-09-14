In a game moved from Friday to Thursday due to a threat of inclement weather, the North Pontotoc Vikings traveled up Interstate 22 to Fulton and squared off with the Indians in Thursday night action.
They had a tough go of it, losing 45-3.
The Vikings were coming off two consecutive wins against TCPS and Charleston to open the 22-23 campaign looked to continue the early season momentum, but turnovers and a tough opponent had other plans for the Vikings.
IAHS opened the game quickly when in just four plays the Indians scored on a Ty Davis to Zion Ashby 52-yard touchdown strike. The Indian would then look to its defense to corral the Viking offense which in the first two weeks of the season had looked impressive. On the second play of the Vikings opening possession running back Drew Winfun lost the handle on the ball and IAHS recovered deep in Viking territory. The Vikings defense with its back against the wall and the Indians with the short field, Itawamba added another score with just over three minutes of elapsed game clock. The Vikings defense put up a mighty effort as Blake McGlofin sacked qb Ty Davis on second down for a big loss and defensive back Joseph Spratt defended a pass attempt on third down with a great pass breakup. but on fourth down from the Vikings eighteen-yard line, Davis found Holliday for a touchdown strike and a quick 14-0 IAHS advantage.
The Vikings second possession led to its only points on the night as Reece Kentner and the Vikings offense were able to drive down the field and found success with the pass game. Kentner had completions to Tyler Pickens, Winn Navarette, and Romero Cornejo on the drive, but penalties stalled the drive deep in IAHS territory forcing a Viking field goal.
The Viking defense would try to slow down the IAHS offense lead on the night by Ty Davis who threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. The next IAHS possession would be a short one as Davis hit Holliday in stride for a one play seventy-three-yard touchdown strike to see the Itawamba lead swell to 21-3. The ensuing kickoff would have the ball right back in the Indians hands as the Viking returner fumbled just across midfield. With the second of four Viking turnovers, IAHS wasted no time in adding to the lead as Davis hit Ashby for a forty-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead to 28-3. The Vikings would begin the daunting task of clawing back into the game, but the Indians defense would continue to make play after play creating two interceptions to shut out the Vikings. The Viking defense would hold Itawamba out of the endzone after the first interception, but the Indians Issaac Smith would setup for what looked like a rugby style punt. Instead, he kept the ball and raced 96 yards to add another score just before the half to make it a 35-3 affair. Itawamba would add one more score late in the contest to make the final 45-3.
After the game Coach Crotwell said “we dug ourselves a huge hole early and were not able to recover, we showed a lot of heart down the stretch, and I am proud of that.” “We have to focus on continuing to improve, we will go back, watch the film, and begin getting ready for Amory next week.”
The Viking fall to 2-1 on the year and will face another stout challenge in Amory who lost in last year's North Half championship game to Jeff Davis County.
